"Ready to get to work," Satchell told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to MSU. "Go Green!"

Michigan State has added another interior defensive lineman via the transfer portal. The Spartans have landed the commitment of Old Dominion transfer defensive tackle Jalen Satchell .

Satchell took a trip to East Lansing this weekend for an official visit with Michigan State.

Satchell began his college career with the Temple Owls in 2021. He played in four games as a true freshman and had six total tackles. Satchell ended up redshirting in 2021.

In 2022, he started the season as a starter on the defensive line for the Owls. Satchell played in all 12 games that season and racked up 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He had a career-high four tackles against Cincinnati.

In January 2023, he entered the transfer portal. Satchell ended up committing to Old Dominion and he spent one season with the Monarchs. He played in 11 games and started six contests at defensive tackle. Satchell had 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in those 11 games with Old Dominion.

According to Pro Football Focus, Satchell played 326 defensive snaps for the Monarchs in 2023 and recorded an overall defensive grade of 63.1. He also recorded 32 snaps on special teams.

While at Old Dominion, Satchell was teammates with current Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who enrolled at MSU in January.

Satchell officially re-entered the transfer portal on April 24. While in the transfer portal, he received offers and interest from TCU, Houston, Temple and UTSA, in addition to his offer from Michigan State.

Satchell was a former two-star recruit in the class of 2021 from Wheaton, Maryland. He received offers from seven FBS schools and several FCS schools.

He joins an interior defensive line in East Lansing that’s coached by Legi Suiaunoa. Satchell will accompany names like Maverick Hansen, D’Quan Douse, Alex VanSumeren, Ben Nelson and fellow spring transfer portal addition Ru’Quan Buckley from Nebraska, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Satchell is the eighth transfer that the Spartans have added since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 16. He is the 20th transfer to join the Spartans since head coach Jonathan Smith took over the program in November of 2023.

To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.