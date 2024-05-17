Former LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes has committed to Michigan State. After one season with LSU, Hughes joins an MSU secondary that has struggled to defend the pass in recent years. He has three years of eligibility and a redshirt if needed remaining. Hughes visited Michigan State's campus on Thursday. He made his commitment on Friday.

During his true freshman season with the Tigers in 2023, Hughes appeared in all 13 games, playing primarily on special teams. He also earned defensive reps in five games. Hughes recorded six total tackles on the campaign, with his most-productive performance coming in LSU's win over Auburn when he recorded two tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hughes played 179 snaps on specials teams and 39 snaps on defense in 2023. Defensively, he primarily lined up as an outside cornerback, with 37 snaps at the position last year.

Hughes was a three-star cornerback prospect in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class. As a recruit out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Hughes received interest from 18 FBS schools and was heavily recruited by LSU and Arizona. He committed to LSU on July 7, 2022, and signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 21, 2022. Hughes entered the transfer portal on Apr. 19 after one year with the Tigers. Hughes joins a cornerback group that includes juniors Charles Brantley and Ade Willie, sophomore Chance Rucker, true freshman Justin Denson Jr. and several others. Hughes will also be alongside two other cornerback transfers including North Carolina transfer Lejond Cavazos and Arizona State transfer Ed Woods. Additionally, safety/defensive back Nikai Martinez committed to MSU on Friday as well. At MSU, Hughes will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the staff. To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.