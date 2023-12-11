Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, Rivals has confirmed and reported. Windmon has spent two seasons with MSU since transferring in from UNLV. In his two seasons for the Spartans, he posted 64 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three passes defended, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Advertisement

The New Orleans native arrived at UNLV ahead of the 2019 season and contributed as a true freshman. Windmon played in all 12 of the Rebels' games and played 131 defensive snaps. Windmon was named an honorable mention All-Mountain West in his true sophomore season at UNLV. He played a total of 401 defensive snaps and led UNLV with five sacks in the shortened 2020 season (UNLV only played six games). His third season at UNLV was his breakout campaign. As a junior, Windmon finished third in the Mountain West and 13th in the country in total tackles (119). He led the Rebels in sacks for the second season in a row as he totaled 6.5 sacks. Windmon started all 12 games and played 795 defensive snaps.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBMQiBKYWNvYnkgV2luZG1vbiBlbnRlcmVk IHRoZSBwb3J0YWwgdGhpcyBtb3JuaW5nLiBIZSB0cmFuc2ZlcnJlZCBmcm9t IFVOTFYgYW5kIHJlY29yZGVkIDY0IHRhY2tsZXMgdGhlIGxhc3QgdHdvIHll YXJzIGFuZCAxMi41IFRGTCBmb3IgdGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vTEhOaXcyZzc2QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xITml3 Mmc3NkE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBUcmFuc2ZlciBQb3J0YWwgKEBS aXZhbHNQb3J0YWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2 YWxzUG9ydGFsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM0MTk4ODQ3OTM1NDgwMDg1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Windmon arrived in East Lansing ahead of the 2022 season. He caught a lot of attention early as he earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in Week One and Week Two. In the season opener against Western Michigan, he had seven tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble. In Week Two against Akron, he posted five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Windmon started the first eight games of the 2022 season and played 455 defensive snaps. He had six starts at defensive end and two starts at linebacker. He was suspended for the final four games of Michigan State’s season due to his involvement in the tunnel incident after the game against Michigan on Oct. 29. In 2023, Windmon posted 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He only played in the first three games of the season and recorded 93 defensive snaps. Windmon reportedly suffered a pectoral injury in the first half against Richmond, then played the following week against Washington, but missed the rest of the season after that. Windmon has one year of eligibility remaining. He is the 26th Michigan State player that is currently in the transfer portal. To keep up with all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.