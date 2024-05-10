Pulliam spent one season with the Hurricanes and played in 10 games. Most of his snaps were on special teams, 93 of 104 total snaps played to be exact. All 11 defensive snaps were at inside linebacker/middle linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pulliam totaled one tackle and one interception. He made his college debut in Miami’s third game of the 2023 season against Bethune-Cookman and recorded a tackle. His interception came in Miami’s final game of the regular season against Boston College.

The Tyrone, Georgia, native was a former three-star out of high school, according to Rivals. Before committing to Miami in December 2022, he took visits to Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville and Mississippi State. Pulliam did not receive an offer from Michigan State or Jonathan Smith at Oregon State during his high school recruitment. However, Pulliam was recruited by and received an offer from current Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi while he was at Minnesota.

Pulliam enters a linebackers room coached by Rossi. Other players at linebacker for the Spartans in 2024 include Jordan Hall, Darius Snow, Jordan Turner, Cal Haladay, Wayne Matthews III, Aaron Alexander, Brady Pretzlaff and others.

Pulliam is the first addition at linebacker for Michigan State since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 16, 2024, and the third since Smith took over at MSU, joining Turner and Matthews (note that Indiana transfer Anthony Jones and Cincinnati transfer Tyler Gillison are considered rush ends). He is the seventh transfer to commit to the Spartans this spring, and the 19th addition since the 2023 season ended.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Pulliam has three years of college eligibility remaining.

To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.