TJ Sheffield, a transfer wide receiver from Purdue, is no longer committed to Michigan State. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways and Sheffield announced on social media on Thursday that he will be reopening his recruitment. Sheffield committed to the Spartans on Dec. 18, 2023, following an official visit in East Lansing. However, he did not enroll at Michigan State in January with the many other incoming transfers who did so, as he had classes to finish this semester. It was expected that Sheffield would join the program in the summer, but now he will look for other opportunities.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgcmVvcGVuaW5nIG15IHJlY3J1aXRtZW50 IHRvZGF5LiAgSSB3aWxsIGJlIGF2YWlsYWJsZSB0byB0cmFuc2ZlciBmcm9t IFB1cmR1ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IGF0IHRoZSBlbmQgb2YgdGhpcyBzZW1lc3Rl ci4gIERNIG1lIGlmIHlvdSBhcmUgaW50ZXJlc3RlZDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRq IFNoZWZmaWVsZCAoQHRoZV90ajIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdGhlX3RqMi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2ODM1NzE2NzY3NTg3MTI0Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In 2023, Sheffield played in 11 games and recorded 32 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded 633 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. In 46 career games player with the Boilermakers, Sheffield amassed 118 catches for 1,209 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns. He has also returned a combined 61 kickoffs and punts in his time at Purdue. In 2020, Sheffield earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. He was expected to give Michigan State's wide receivers room a boost in 2024, and likely would have competed for immediate playing time. Sheffield will have one final year of eligibility left in 2024. Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State will still be pursuing at least one wide receiver transfer addition when the spring transfer portal window opens in April. It is also possible that MSU and Sheffield reconnect with each other later in his recruitment, but for now, he will keep his options open. Michigan State will begin its spring practices on March 19.