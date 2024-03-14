Michigan State and transfer WR commit TJ Sheffield part ways
TJ Sheffield, a transfer wide receiver from Purdue, is no longer committed to Michigan State. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways and Sheffield announced on social media on Thursday that he will be reopening his recruitment.
Sheffield committed to the Spartans on Dec. 18, 2023, following an official visit in East Lansing. However, he did not enroll at Michigan State in January with the many other incoming transfers who did so, as he had classes to finish this semester.
It was expected that Sheffield would join the program in the summer, but now he will look for other opportunities.
In 2023, Sheffield played in 11 games and recorded 32 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded 633 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
In 46 career games player with the Boilermakers, Sheffield amassed 118 catches for 1,209 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns. He has also returned a combined 61 kickoffs and punts in his time at Purdue.
In 2020, Sheffield earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
He was expected to give Michigan State's wide receivers room a boost in 2024, and likely would have competed for immediate playing time.
Sheffield will have one final year of eligibility left in 2024.
Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State will still be pursuing at least one wide receiver transfer addition when the spring transfer portal window opens in April. It is also possible that MSU and Sheffield reconnect with each other later in his recruitment, but for now, he will keep his options open.
Michigan State will begin its spring practices on March 19.
