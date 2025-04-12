Transfer OT Conner Moore has taken an unorthodox path to Michigan State

Before former Montana State offensive tackle Conner Moore entered the transfer portal, his name was pretty much unknown in East Lansing, Michigan. The former zero-star recruit from Millbury, Ohio didn’t even really want to play football for much of his high school days.

“My high school recruiting (process) was pretty crazy,” Moore said on Thursday. “Growing up, I wanted to play baseball, and I wanted to play baseball until I was like halfway through my junior year of high school, and then I ended up going to, like — I think I went to, like, two camps. I went to one at Wayne State, and then, I can't remember, I think I went to one at Miami-Ohio, and that was pretty much it. I wasn't a big camper or anything like that.”

Eventually, Moore found his way across the country to Montana State, one of the top programs at the FCS level. After redshirting in 2022, Moore grabbed a starting spot the following year and didn't let it go, starting all 28 of the Bobcats’ games over the last two seasons. His efforts culminated in being named an Associated Press second-team FCS All-American and a first-team all-conference player last season, helping lead Montana State to the national championship game.

With that combined team and individual success — Moore allowed just one sack and 11 pressures all season in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus — came the possibility for him to make a jump in competition, not just from FCS to FBS, but all the way to the Big Ten.

“I kind of knew toward the end of year there was going to be something I was going to do,” Moore said about his thought process toward the end of last season at Montana State. “I entered the portal. I thought I had the talent to move up to the next level. After our season ended, I mean, it was a long season — we ended January 6, I think was the national championship game. I think I entered the day after that (and) had a couple teams reach out.”

Moore was interested in several different teams from several different conferences. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound redshirt junior who had two years of eligibility remaining showed interest in returning to his home state. He visited Cincinnati and also was planning a visit with Ohio State, which was en route to a national title while recruiting him. Moore said he was also planning to head south and visit Auburn, as well.That was before he visited Michigan State, however.

Moore showed up on MSU's campus on Jan. 9 and saw the Spartan men’s basketball team dismantle Washington, 88-54. In the tunnel of the Breslin Center, Moore had the kitchen sink and then some thrown at him, getting surrounded and having a conversation with head coach Jonathan Smith, athletic director Alan Haller and university president Kevin Guskiewicz.