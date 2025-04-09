MSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik seeks consistency from his group

Following practice on Tuesday, Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik made it clear that spring practices aren’t about naming starters just yet, but about solving issues and building the offensive line’s foundation.

With a mix of returning veterans, transfers and young talent, Michalczik is looking to work out the inconsistencies that hurt the Spartans last fall and create a more reliable unit moving forward.

“There’d be a good play and then a terrible play and a lot of being a good offense is being consistent,” Michalczik said when reflecting on the offensive line's play during the 2024 season. “We studied the heck out of it after the season. We had way too many negative plays, especially in the run game … we knew we had a lot of work to do. Also, in year two, everybody’s going to be better and I think we’re on the right track.”

Inconsistencies and negative plays plagued MSU, but through daily practice reps, and evaluations, the Spartans are hoping to fix these mistakes come game time. The team is focused on the execution of fundamentals. The goal now isn’t to be game-ready just yet, but to get better every day until the fall.

“This is the fun time because I get to teach," Michalczik said. "We practice every other day. So we spend a day practicing and trying to work on our techniques and our fundamentals, then we spend a day evaluating. When things (that are) bad happen now, it’s kind of like, 'Okay, great. This is a learning opportunity.' If bad things happen in the fall, then now we're going to start stressing a little bit.”