MSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik seeks consistency from his group

Following practice on Tuesday, Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik made it clear that spring practices aren’t about naming starters just yet, but about solving issues and building the offensive line’s foundation.
With a mix of returning veterans, transfers and young talent, Michalczik is looking to work out the inconsistencies that hurt the Spartans last fall and create a more reliable unit moving forward.
“There’d be a good play and then a terrible play and a lot of being a good offense is being consistent,” Michalczik said when reflecting on the offensive line's play during the 2024 season. “We studied the heck out of it after the season. We had way too many negative plays, especially in the run game … we knew we had a lot of work to do. Also, in year two, everybody’s going to be better and I think we’re on the right track.”
Inconsistencies and negative plays plagued MSU, but through daily practice reps, and evaluations, the Spartans are hoping to fix these mistakes come game time. The team is focused on the execution of fundamentals. The goal now isn’t to be game-ready just yet, but to get better every day until the fall.
“This is the fun time because I get to teach," Michalczik said. "We practice every other day. So we spend a day practicing and trying to work on our techniques and our fundamentals, then we spend a day evaluating. When things (that are) bad happen now, it’s kind of like, 'Okay, great. This is a learning opportunity.' If bad things happen in the fall, then now we're going to start stressing a little bit.”
With no starters being named or depth chart being set in stone until August, most likely, Michalczik is embracing the competitive work being put in from transfers and returning players.
As for the transfers, MSU brought in for offensive linemen in the offseason: tackle Conner Moore (Montana State) and interior offensive linemen: Matt Gulbin (Wake Forest) Caleb Carter (Western Carolina) and Luka Vincic (Oregon State).
Michalczik believes all of the new players and returning players are at an equal starting line. The internal competition is pushing players to put in their best effort every day, increasing the intensity of practices.
“None of them were promised anything coming here except an opportunity and this is where we see you at,” he said about the transfers. “We are nowhere close to picking starters … right now we just want to go out there and get a little bit better every day.”
Among the offensive linemen Michalczik said he sees taking steps every day is Gulbin, who is one taking advantage of the opportunity he was given. Gulbin is a redshirt senior and spent four years with the Demon Deacons. Gulbin is currently transitioning to a more central offensive line role for MSU at center. After spending the majority of his time at guard with Wake Forest, Gulbin has only played center for a limited amount of reps throughout his career, and he is adjusting to now playing there full time and to the NFL offensive style in the Spartans' scheme. His experience and adaptability are helping him handle the transition well.
“I think he’s able to study other people and do things, and he’s doing a hell of a job picking things up and trying to become comfortable,” Michalczik said about Gulbin.