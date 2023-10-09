Michigan State senior running back Jordon Simmons intends to enter the transfer portal and is no longer with the team, interim head coach Harlon Barnett said on Monday.

According to Barnett, Simmons is the only Michigan State player since the conclusion of the Iowa game, a 26-16 loss to the Hawkeyes, who has made his intention of entering the transfer portal known.

Prior to kickoff against the Hawkeyes on Sept. 30, Spartans Illustrated confirmed that long snapper Hank Pepper and defensive back Justin White are no longer with the team. However, it is still unclear whether either player plans to enter the transfer portal or not.

When Michigan State fired Mel Tucker as the program's head football coach on Sept. 27, a 30-day window opened for current MSU players to enter the portal if they wanted to do so.

As for Simmons, he felt it was the best course of action for him moving forward to shut down his 2023 season and get a head start on entering the portal, which Barnett does not have any hard feelings about.

“Today, this morning, Jordon Simmons came up and said he thinks he’s gonna jump in the (transfer) portal,” Barnett said. “With that being said, he’s off the team, and there wasn't (anything) bad. He went home and talked to his parents over the bye week and we said, 'OK, that’s fine,' so this is what he has available to him as far as football is concerned. He’s the one, that’s it.”