There will be plenty of competition for carries in the room. On Monday, several of the running backs spoke to the media about the group's outlook in 2023.

Michigan State retooled the running backs group in 2023 by adding redshirt senior South Florida transfer Jaren Mangham , redshirt sophomore UConn transfer Nathan Carter and true freshman class of 2023 signee Jaelon Barbarin . Meanwhile, senior Jordon Simmons , redshirt junior Jalen Berger , redshirt sophomore Davion Primm and redshirt junior walk-on Joseph Martinez all return.

While a step back was expected after losing Walker, running backs coach Effrem Reed knows that last season wasn't up to MSU's standard . The players in the running backs room are aware of that as well. In 2023, the group is looking to bounce back.

Of course, this followed a breakout campaign from Kenneth Walker III in 2021 in which he rushed for 1,636 yards, averaged 6.8 yards per carry and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. MSU also averaged 175.6 rushing yards as a team (sixth in the Big Ten) and averaged nearly 4.8 yards per carry (fourth in the Big Ten) that year.

To be frank, Michigan State' s running game was not good enough in 2022. The Spartans averaged just 113.0 yards per game (12th in the Big Ten) and 3.8 yards per carry (eighth in the Big Ten).

While Carter and Mangham have been getting a lot of attention as transfers who can make an immediate impact, Berger is MSU's returning leading rusher. He amassed 683 yards on 148 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and scored six rushing touchdowns in 2022. He also caught 19 passes for an additional 128 yards.

Berger has added some weight this summer. He noted that he was playing around 205 pounds during spring practice, and now weighs about 213 pounds.

"I've been throwing on some weight," Berger said. "It feels good at playing at 213 (pounds) to 215 (pounds) because in the Big Ten, they've got a lot of bigger linebackers. So it helps me get through the holes."

When Reed was asked about Berger on Monday, he mentioned that he was challenging Berger — not only with the added competition in the room, but also in the leadership department.

"He understands that we bought new guys in, and I had a talk with him before we even bought these guys in, him and Jordon (Simmons) ... I told Berger, 'I'm not gonna take anything from you, but you're gonna have to earn everything,'" Reed said about Berger. "I think he's answered that bell ... over the past couple days since camp started, he's been able to answer it, come back and get ready to go. I think he's done a great job of stepping up.

"I'm challenging him to be a leader and obviously challenging him to be more vocal because that's not who he is. But if he could step up and do the right thing, well obviously it's gonna help the younger guys as well."

Reed noted that part of the running game struggles last year were because “Everyone wanted to be Kenneth Walker" and the running backs was too often looking for the big play. Berger noted that it's important for him to play his own game.

"It's just more about being yourself," Berger said. "There's only gonna be one Kenneth Walker and there's only gonna be one Jalen Berger."

Speaking of, Berger feels he was able to learn lessons from last year's ups and downs. After reviewing film from 2022, he knows he has to do a better job of beating defenders and making the most of his carries.

Berger also feels that as a whole, MSU's rushing attack will be much-improved in 2023.

"Just doing what I can with the opportunities that I had and making guys miss one-on-one in the hole," Berger said when asked about what he can improve upon after watching film from 2022. "(As a team), I think we're on a good road to better production this year, for sure. The way that we're utilizing the running backs in the passing game and the run game, stuff like that, I think we're gonna have a great year this year."