In its first road test of the season, Michigan State fell short on offense and allowed a costly score on special teams in an otherwise strong performance by the unit, losing 26-16 to Iowa. The defense played well, but it was not enough. A third-straight loss, this time in a prime-time matchup at Kinnick Stadium, drops the Spartans to 2-3 (0-2 in the Big Ten) on the 2023 season, while Iowa improves to 4-1 ocerall (1-1 in conference play).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIEtpbm5pY2sgU3RhZGl1bS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL28ybkxvczBnTGsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vMm5Mb3Mw Z0xrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA TVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01T VV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwODMxODI4MDQwOTExMjcwMz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Despite outgaining Iowa in total yardage by a tally of 349 yards to 222 yards, including a 156-61 advantage on the ground and 193-161 edge through the air, MSU couldn't score a single touchdown on offense, while Iowa managed just one. The Spartans' defense scored the lone MSU touchdown of the game, with the other nine points coming via field goals. That included a career long of 58 yards by kicker Jonathan Kim. MSU quarterback Noah Kim was picked off three times while the Spartans managed one interception of their own. Kim finished the night 25-for-44 for 193 yards, alongside his three interceptions. Running back Nate Carter had his third 100-plus rushing yard performance of the season, finishing with 108 yards on 20 attempts (5.4 yards per carry) and a long of 14. Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. led Michigan State in catches with eight for 79 yards, though fellow wideout Tre Mosley had the long on the night of 20 yards. Tight end Maliq Carr had six catches for 43 yards, but left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. On the defensive side, linebacker Cal Haladay and safety Malik Spencer led the team with eight tackles apiece, and Spencer had seven solo tackles. Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye added a forced fumble and defensive back Angelo Grose had an interception as well. The defense held Iowa to just two conversions on 13 third-down attempts as well. The Hawkeyes went 14-for-32 on pass attempts for 161 yards, with one passing touchdown and one interception.

First Half

Iowa received the ball to start the game and marched down the field in eight plays to Michigan State's 22- yard line before the defense dug in for the stop. Kicker Drew Stevens was able to kick it through the uprights from 40 yards out to get the home team on the scoreboard first, up 3-0. On the kickoff, wide receiver Tyrell Henry chose to attempt the return and made it 19 yards to the Spartans' 19-yard line before he was taken down by Iowa. After a quick first down on the opening play, thanks to a 10-yard rush by wide receiver Alante Brown, MSU's offense stalled out and was forced to punt from its own 36-yard line. Punter Ryan Eckley proceeded to boom it 61 yards for his first new career-long of the night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGNhcmVlci1sb25nIDYxLXlhcmQgcHVudCBieSBSeWFuIEVja2xl eSBwaW5zIHRoZSBIYXdrZXllcyBhdCB0aGVpciBvd24gMy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZFRjc2amR2ZUsiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82RUY3Nmpk dmVLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA TVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01T VV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwODI2OTc0Mzc5MzE3Njk4MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Disaster struck for the Hawkeyes on just their second play of the ensuing drive. Having lost a yard to its own 2-yard line on the opening play, quarterback Cade McNamara rushed up the middle with the keeper and caught his knee awkwardly, collapsing to the turf for no gain. He was assisted off the field and later taken into the locker room where he emerged on crutches and in street clothes for the rest of the game. McNamara had to have that same knee reconstructed last year after injuring it while playing for Michigan. Iowa was unable to convert for a first down on its third down following the injury and punted. The Spartans took over on their own 43-yard line. The offense put together a promising drive, marching it 46 yards in just three plays. Then the penalties reared their head once again with a 15-yard backup. The drive stalled for Michigan State after that, but Jonathan Kim was able to answer Iowa with a 31-yard field goal to tie it 3-3. The Spartan defense forced a three-and-out by Iowa and MSU's offense was right back on the field. A 14-play drive managed to march it 61 yards and eat clock (6:09 total) as the game entered the second quarter. The Spartans were finally halted at Iowa's 14-yard line and Kim knocked in a 32-yard field goal to give MSU a 6-3 lead. Both teams offenses ended their next drives without scores — Iowa on a three-and-out again and Michigan State on an errant pass by Noah Kim into the end zone as defensive back Cooper DeJean picked him off for the first turnover by either team on the night. Iowa was able to quickly convert the turnover for a touchdown, thanks to three big pass plays on a five-play drive, going for 32, 17, and 13 yards, respectively, through the air. A strong effort after the catch from tight end Erick All, and poor tackling from Michigan State, resulted in the first touchdown of the game. The extra point was good and Iowa seized the lead back, 10-6.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgZWZmb3J0IPCfmKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2VhbGxpbmRpODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVhbGxpbmRp ODM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9L VVN0T2ZPd1BLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1VTdE9mT3dQSzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTcwODI4MjU5OTE5MjM0Njg1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

After back-to-back punts by both teams following the Iowa touchdown, with Eckley's going for 50 yards, Michigan State took over on its own 25-yard line with just 35 seconds remaining in the first half. The Spartans were able to put together a five-play drive to march down to Iowa's 40-yard line. Jonathan Kim was called out with just 0:04 left on the clock for a 58-yard field goal attempt. He nailed it with room to spare to set both a new career record and a Kinnick Stadium record, while sending the Spartans into the locker room trailing just 10-9.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IDU4LXlhcmQgRkcgYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25hdGhhbnNfa2ltMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpvbmF0aGFuc19raW0xNzwvYT4gc2V0cyBhIPCdkIrwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKfw nZCi8J2QnPCdkKQg8J2QkvCdkK3wnZCa8J2QnfCdkKLwnZCu8J2QpiDwnZCr 8J2QnvCdkJzwnZCo8J2Qq/CdkJ0gYW5kIGlzIHRoZSDwnZ+Q8J2Qp/CdkJ0t 8J2QpfCdkKjwnZCn8J2QoPCdkJ7wnZCs8J2QrSDwnZCF8J2QhiBpbiB0aGUg Y291bnRyeSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbuKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1RCcUxKcVZMc3oiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UQnFMSnFWTHN6PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwODI4ODIwNDg2NzA2NDIwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Second Half

Michigan State came out and looked promising to start the second half on its opening drive. MSU was able to male it 26 yards on four plays before Kim was again picked off, this time at Iowa's 39-yard line. The defense took the field for the Spartans and immediately returned the favor and then some. Haladay caught a stray ball knocked loose by Adeleye and returned it 42 yards for a Michigan State touchdown. The score by Haladay ties the record for most career defensive touchdowns by a Spartan (three). MSU seized the lead, 16-10, with the score and point-after-touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IFND T09QIE4mIzM5OyBTQ09SRSB0byBzdGFydCB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGhhbGYuPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6IE5CQyBhbmQgUGVhY29jayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRlJQamVzNXFMeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZSUGplczVxTHo8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkJDIFNwb3J0cyAoQE5CQ1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQkNTcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDgyOTM1 MjcwNTcxNjI2NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After both teams stalled out again on their next drive, Iowa took advantage of MSU having attempted to convert for the first down on fourth-and-1 from its own 30-yard line, a questionable play call that will likely draw fan criticism. The turnover on downs left the Hawkeyes with excellent field position. Despite a strong defensive stand that forced a third-down stop on the opening series, Iowa easily knocked through a 53-yard field goal attempt to shrink its deficit to just 16-13. Two drives later on offense for Michigan State, the defense having forced yet another three-and-out against Iowa in-between, Jonathan Kim was unable to hit a 50-yard field goal attempt, doinking it off the upright as he was forced to kick into the wind with just 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Both teams would face three-and-outs on offense on the next respective drives, with MSU taking it into the fourth quarter. Eckley set another career best with a 67-yard punt to pin Iowa on its own 5-yard line. On its next series, the Hawkeyes finally converted their first third-down attempt, though it was thanks to a pass interference penalty by MSU to extend the drive. Iowa did it on the next series without the need for a flag, but was later forced to punt from its own 38-yard line. On its next drive, Iowa was able to convert a 36-yard field goal after its offense had great field position to start. A bad punt by Eckley managed just 15 yards and Iowa started from the MSU 38-yard line. The Hawkeyes stalled out at the MSU 18-yard line, but tied it up 16-16 thanks to the successful field goal attempt. Michigan State proceeded to shoot itself in the foot with back-to-back false start penalties, first on third-and-3 and then on third-and-8, both drawn by right tackle Spencer Brown. A 48-yard punt by Eckley was returned 70 yards by DeJean for the touchdown, and Iowa now took a 23-16 lead with just 3:45 remaining in the game. The Spartans were still in it as the offense took the field, but on second-and-10, Mosley was hit hard and the ball knocked free. Iowa recovered on MSU's 30-yard line and the Hawkeyes scored another field goal six plays later to make it 26-16. After making a huge conversion on fourth-and-8, thanks to a 16 yard gain when Kim connected with tght end Jaylan Franklin, Kim was picked off again, this time by defensive back Jermari Harris. Iowa kneeled it and that was the game. Michigan State has a bye week this coming week before continuing on the road with a visit to Rutgers on Oct. 14.