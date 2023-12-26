Michigan State linebacker Quavian Carter has entered the transfer portal, a Michigan State spokesperson has confirmed to Spartans Illustrated on Tuesday. Rivals has confirmed Carter's entry as well. Carter, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, did not see game action as a Spartan. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2022 and missed the 2023 season due to an injury.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBMQiBRdWF2aWFuIENhcnRlciBoYXMgZW50 ZXJlZCB0aGUgcG9ydGFsLiBGb3JtZXIgdGhyZWUtc3RhciBwcm9zcGVjdCB3 aG8gd2FzIHJhdGVkIHRoZSA1NHRoIGJlc3Qgc2FmZXR5IGluIHRoZSAyMDIy IGNsYXNzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWUJOZ1A5UGZnMiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lCTmdQOVBmZzI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBU cmFuc2ZlciBQb3J0YWwgKEBSaXZhbHNQb3J0YWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzUG9ydGFsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM5NzQ4MzQ0 MzY3NTYzMDIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzFW WUY2V3J6eEwvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA3MjA7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=