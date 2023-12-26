Michigan State linebacker Quavian Carter transfers to Florida A&M
Michigan State linebacker Quavian Carter has entered the transfer portal, a Michigan State spokesperson has confirmed to Spartans Illustrated on Tuesday. Rivals has confirmed Carter's entry as well.
Carter, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, did not see game action as a Spartan. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2022 and missed the 2023 season due to an injury.
Carter was a three-star prospect out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia in the class of 2022. While he played linebacker at Michigan State, he ranked as the No. 54 safety in the country and the No. 76 player in the state of Georgia that year.
He had more than 15 scholarship offers as a high school prospect, including Michigan State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.
While at Lee County High School, Carter was teammates with current MSU defensive back Malcolm Jones, who also just completed his redshirt freshman season with the Spartans in 2023.
While in high school, Carter earned first-team all-region honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020.
With Carter's entry, the Spartans now have 23 players who have entered the transfer portal and have either already found new schools or have not yet opted to withdraw their names. Meanwhile, the Spartans have now already had six players who have tested the portal waters, but ultimately withdrew their names and returned to MSU.
Meanwhile, Michigan State has gotten six commitments from incoming transfers since Jonathan Smith was hired as the program's head coach in late November: long snapper Kaden Schickel (James Madison), defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State), quarterback Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), tight end Jack Velling (Oregon State), wide receiver TJ Sheffield (Purdue) and linebacker Jordan Turner (Wisconsin).
To keep up with all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.
Update: Carter later took to Instagram to announced that he committed to Florida A&M.
