Michigan State football opens the first spring practice of the Jonathan Smith era on Tuesday in East Lansing.

On Monday, MSU released its numerical roster. Spartans Illustrated has confirmed that running back Jaelon Barbarin, wide receiver Aubrey Dawkins and linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote are no longer on Michigan State's roster.

As a true freshman in 2023, Barbarin appeared in one game for Michigan State, recording one carry for one yard against Iowa on Sept. 30. Later, on Oct. 14, Barbarin was listed on the Big Ten football availability report as having a season-ending injury.

Dawkins joined the program as a preferred walk-on in 2020. He redshirted as a true freshman and did not play that year. He did not see game action in 2021, 2022 or 2023 either. He was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in both in 2021 and 2022.

Gaoteote, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, dealt with injuries in 2023 and did not see the field. MSU listed him with a season-ending injury on the availability report ahead of its game at Minnesota on Oct. 28. Gaoteote appeared in 20 games in his first two seasons in East Lansing, and recorded 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defended. He briefly entered the transfer portal in the winter of 2022, before opting to withdraw and rejoin the Spartans.

Here are some notable number changes on the Michigan State roster along with the numbers for all the newcomers: