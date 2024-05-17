Michigan State has added a transfer from in-state rival Michigan as linebacker Semaj Bridgeman has committed to the Spartans.

He spent one season with Michigan. The Philadelphia native did not see any game action for the Wolverines in 2023 and he redshirted.

Bridgeman was in East Lansing for a visit the weekend of May 11. He will have all four years of college eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Bridgeman was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to Rivals. Bridgeman was the No. 14 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. During his high school career, Bridgeman was nominated for the high school Butkus Award, which is given to the top high school linebacker in the country.

During his original recruitment, Bridgeman went on visits to Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Rutgers. He did receive an offer from Michigan State in addition to several other offers from power conference programs. Bridgeman did not receive an offer from Jonathan Smith at Oregon State or Joe Rossi at Minnesota. Both Smith (head coach) and Rossi (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach) are now on Michigan State’s staff.

Bridgeman enters a linebacker room that includes Jordan Hall, Darius Snow, Jordan Turner, Cal Haladay, Wayne Matthews III, Aaron Alexander, true freshman Brady Pretzlaff, recent transfer portal addition Marcellius Pulliam and others.

Bridgeman is the second addition at linebacker for the Spartans since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 16, 2024, and the fourth since Smith took over the head coaching job at Michigan State, joining Turner and Matthews. Bridgeman is the eighth transfer to commit to the Spartans this spring, and the 20th addition since the 2023 season concluded.

Of note, former Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham committed to Michigan on Friday.

