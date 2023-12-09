Butler, who said he has two years of eligibility remaining, made the announcement of his transfer portal entry on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday morning, while Bogle's (who has one year of eligibility left) portal entry was reported by the Rivals' transfer portal page on X.

A couple of Michigan State defensive linemen have entered their names into the transfer portal Saturday morning: redshirt seniors Dre Butler and Khris Bogle .

Bogle, who transferred to MSU from Florida for the 2022 season, recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Spartans during the 2023 season.

In 14 career games at Michigan State, Bogle recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In his five total seasons of college football played, Bogle has made 94 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks between his time with the Spartans and Gators.

As a recruit in the class of 2019, Bogle was a high four-star prospect, ranking as the 66th-best in the nation, the 11th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida and the second-best at his position of weak-side defensive end.

Butler started his career at Independence Community College (Kansas) in 2019 before transferring to Auburn in 2020. He then transferred to Liberty for the 2022 season after two years as a Tiger. He came to East Lansing for the 2023 season and finished with nine total tackles and one tackle for loss in three games played with MSU.

For his career, Butler has recorded 52 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks at the Division I level.

As a prospect, Butler was ranked as the No. 1 JUCO recruit after his 2019 season before signing with Auburn, and was a four-star prospect at the time.