Top transfer DL Tunmise Adeleye from Texas A&M signs with Michigan State
Michigan State has landed a key addition as Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye signed with the Spartans today.
Adeleye is the No. 7-ranked 2023 transfer player, and the No. 1-ranked defensive linemen, according to Rivals’ transfer portal rankings.
Adeleye visited MSU’s campus during the weekend of Dec. 9 through Dec. 11. He then visited Miami (FL.) from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, and then California from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18.
After redshirting in 2021, Adeleye started the first two games of the 2022 season for the Aggies, recording six total tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits. He also appeared in the game against South Carolina, according to his official Texas A&M profile, but then missed the rest of the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury. Adeleye will have at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Adeleye, listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds (his weight may have changed since last season), will likely play in the interior of the defensive line for the Spartans, but he has versatility to play at defensive end as well. Pass-rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan was a big draw for Adelye, who ultimately chose Michigan State.
He could be an immediate difference-maker for MSU and will look to earn a starting nod or strong rotational role. Adeleye joins fellow Michigan State defensive tackles Simeon Barrow, Derrick Harmon, Maverick Hansen, Alex VanSumeren and others.
Also of note in the interior of the defensive line, Michigan State lost starter Jacob Slade to the NFL Draft, and rotational players Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt to the transfer portal (although, Hunt and Mallory could opt to come back to MSU).
Coming out of Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas in the 2021 class, Adeleye was a five-star strong-side defensive end prospect. In addition to Texas A&M, Adeleye had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, Miami (FL.), Texas, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma and several others.
Adeleye is the 11th transfer commitment for Michigan State since the transfer portal window opened on Dec. 5. Track all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity here.