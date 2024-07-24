Michigan State 2024 fall camp roster notes
Michigan State released its 2024 fall camp roster on Wednesday, as head coach Jonathan Smith and three Spartans (running back Nate Carter, defensive back Dillon Tatum and tight end Jack Velling) were in Indianapolis for Big Ten Football Media Days.
There aren't too many surprises on the roster, but there are some notable things to mention. Let's take a closer look at the 2024 preseason roster.
General notes, position changes, new walk-on additions and no longer on the roster:
-The roster includes 118 total players
-All 13 scholarship transfers who committed to Michigan State after spring practices have been added to the roster, along with offensive lineman Luke Newman who committed in January, but didn't arrive in East Lansing until after the spring
-Sixth-year defensive back Semar Melvin, who was listed on the spring roster, is not listed on the fall camp roster
-Redshirt sophomore Jay Coyne is now listed as a fullback after working on defense as a rush end during the spring
-Notable new walk-on additions who were recently reported to be joining the team include freshman quarterback Atticus Carridine (jersey No. 18), sophomore wide receiver Shawn Foster (jersey No. 20) and freshman tight end Reeves Taylor (jersey No. 49)
-Preferred walk-on transfer long snapper Jack Wentz is now officially listed on the roster as well
-Michigan State announced true freshman preferred walk-on tight end Easton Boggs as a roster addition in February (for the fall 2024 season), but he is not listed on the fall camp roster
Numbers for post-spring newcomers:
Transfers:
-No. 1 Nikai Martinez (UCF transfer defensive back)
-No. 3 Jeremiah Hughes (LSU transfer cornerback)
-No. 4 Ed Woods (Arizona State transfer cornerback)
-No. 8 Anthony Jones (Indiana transfer defensive lineman/rush end)
-No. 14 Lejond Cavazos (North Carolina transfer defensive back)
-No. 15 Kay'Ron Lynch Adams (UMass running back transfer)
-No. 22 Tyler Gillison (Cincinnati transfer defensive lineman/rush end)
-No. 41 Semaj Bridgeman (Michigan transfer linebacker)
-No. 44 Marcellius Pulliam (Miami FL. transfer linebacker)
-No. 55 Ben Roberts (Oregon defensive tackle transfer)
-No. 70 Luke Newman (Holy Cross offensive lineman transfer)
-No. 77 Andrew Dennis (true freshman Illinois offensive lineman transfer)
-No. 83 Jack Wentz (preferred walk-on West Georgia long snapper transfer)
-No. 88 Ru'Quan Buckley (Nebraska defensive tackle transfer)
-No. 93 Jalen Satchell (Old Dominion transfer defensive tackle)
True freshmen:
-No. 18 Andrew Brinson IV, defensive back
-No. 20 Keshawn Williams, defensive back
-No. 26 Stone Chaney/preferred walk-on defensive lineman/rush end
-No. 27, Makhi Frazier, running back
-No. 29 Martin Connington, preferred walk-on kicker
-No. 33 Jaxon McCaig, preferred walk-on running back
-No. 48 Charlie Baker, preferred walk-on tight end
-No. 49 Carter Enyard, preferred walk-on linebacker
-No. 52 Mikeshun Beeler, defensive tackle
-No. 55 Rakeem Johnson, offensive lineman
-No. 56 Chris Piwowarczyk, preferred walk-on defensive lineman/linebacker
-No. 57 Mason Nickel, preferred walk-on defensive tackle
-No. 59 Kyler Brunan, preferred walk-on offensive lineman
-No. 63 Payton Stewart, offensive lineman
-No. 67 Hayden Lorius, preferred walk-on offensive lineman
-No. 73 Rustin Young, offensive lineman
-No. 84 Wyatt Hook, tight end
-No. 86 Jaylan Brown, wide receiver
-No. 87 Dyson Sims, preferred walk-on wide receiver
-No. 89 Austin Clay, wide receiver
-No. 92 Kekai Burnett, defensive end
*Note this section does not include true freshmen and transfer additions who enrolled at Michigan State in January and went through spring practices
Number changes from spring:
-wide receiver Antonio Gates is now No. 1 (previously No. 7)
-true freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh is now No. 6 (previously No. 15)
-Old Dominion transfer linebacker Wayne Matthews is now No. 10 (previously No. 26)
-Defensive back Caleb Coley is now No. 13 (previously No. 3)
-Tight end Ademola Faleye is now No. 13 (previously No. 83)
-Fullback Jay Coyne is now No. 44 (previously No. 56 as a rush end)
-Western Michigan preferred walk-on transfer punter Carson Voss in now No. 48 (perviously No. 86)
-offensive lineman Gavin Broscious is now No. 74 (previously No. 68)
Notable weight changes since spring:
-Oregon State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles is up four pounds from 213 pounds to 217 pounds
-Linebacker Darius Snow is down nine pounds from 239 pounds to 230 pounds
-Offensive lineman Gavin Broscious is up 14 pounds since the spring, going from 288 pounds to now listed at 302 pounds
-Offensive lineman Ashton Lepo is up 10 pounds, now listed at 306 pounds after checking in at 296 pounds in the spring
-Offensive lineman Kristian Phillips is now at 319 pounds, up four pounds from the spring (315 pounds), but he has come a long way since his weight as a true freshman in 2022 (347 pounds)
-Cornerback Ade Willie is down five pounds, going from 190 pounds to 185 pounds
-Rush end Jalen Thompson is down seven pounds, going from 260 pounds to 253 pounds
-Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren is now at 300 pounds, adding eight pounds since the spring (292 pounds)
Note: While he wasn't on the spring roster, freshman offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson is up to 270 pounds. He has gained 15 pounds since the time of his commitment, when he told Spartans Illustrated he was at 255 pounds.
