Michigan State is adding another preferred walk-on to its roster, as 2024 tight end Charlie Baker pledged to the Spartans on Tuesday. The moment is extra special for Baker. He currently attends East Lansing High School and has lived in the city his entire life. While he won't be on scholarship right away, Baker will have an opportunity to earn one in the future, and in the meantime, he will fulfill a lifelong dream of suiting up for Michigan State. "I committed to MSU because ever since I was a kid growing up here, I’ve always wanted to play football as a Spartan," Baker told Spartans Illustrated. "I was born here (in Lansing) and have lived here (in East Lansing) my whole life and been going to Michigan State games since I was born."

Baker visited Michigan State over each of the past two weekends. "It was great," Baker said about his visit to Michigan State on Jan. 28. "The new building is amazing and all the technology to make us better and perform at our best is next level. I'm really excited about the future!" Baker had a scholarship offer from Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program Valparaiso and another preferred walk-on offer from Central Michigan. However, with Michigan State being his hometown school, and with the relationship he has built with tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak ("Coach Woz") and head coach Jonathan Smith, Baker knew he could not turn down a chance to play for the Spartans. “When I met Coach Woz, he was super friendly and inviting to my family and me, and it felt like he really wanted me here at MSU," Baker said.

What also stood out to Baker is the fact that Smith was a former walk-on himself. Smith played quarterback for Oregon State from 1998 through 2001 and left as the school’s all-time leading passer with 9,680 yards at the time. He currently ranks third among all Beaver quarterbacks in total passing yardage. Smith preaches "equal opportunity" for everybody on the roster, regardless of scholarship status, which is all Baker is looking for at MSU. “It also feels good to know that Coach Smith was once a walk-on, so I feel like he can understand better than anyone else," Baker said about being a preferred walk-on. As a senior in 2024, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Baker recorded 55 receptions for 916 yards (16.65 yards per reception) and seven total touchdowns. He earned all-region and all-conference honors for his efforts on the field, and also received academic all-conference recognition for his work in the classroom. Baker will join a Michigan State tight ends room in 2024 that includes Oregon State transfer Jack Velling, Brennan Parachek, Tyneil Hopper, Jack Nickel, Michael Masunas, Ademola Faleye, class of 2024 signee Wyatt Hook and potentially others. Michigan State has a strong group of 2024 preferred walk-ons, which currently includes defensive lineman Mason Nickel, offensive lineman Kyler Brunan, running back Jaxon McCaig, linebacker Chris Peiwowarczyk, defensive back DJ Kennard and linebacker Carter Enyard.