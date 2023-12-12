2024 three-star TE Wyatt Hook commits to Michigan State: 'It feels great'
The new Michigan State coaching staff has landed a 2024 commitment in three-star tight end Wyatt Hook, who announced his pledge to the Spartans on Tuesday.
Hook was previously committed to Oregon State under Jonathan Smith, but decommitted on Dec. 6, about a week after being offered by Michigan State. Hook was previously committed to the Beavers since December of 2022.
However, now with Smith, tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and several other coaches who made the move from Corvallis to East Lansing at Michigan State, Hook has decided to flip his commitment to the Spartans with the early signing period (opening on Dec. 20) approaching.
"It feels great being committed to Michigan State," Hook told Spartans Illustrated.
Hook also broke down his commitment with Rivals' national recruiting director Adam Gorney, saying that the vision the coaches have for the program played a big part in his decision.
“They’ve been there for only two weeks and they have a plan to know what they want to do and how they want to attack the spring into the fall and build up the program just like they built up the program at OSU," Hook said.
“The message from the coaches was that they want to build a blue-collar program and not just have a team year-in and year-out, they want to set a program for years to come. It’s weird seeing him in green, though, because of his rival school Oregon.”
Hook took an official visit to MSU this past weekend. It was his first trip to East Lansing, but it was it all took for the tight end to feel ready to commit.
"The visit was absolutely great," Hook said. "I saw everything when I was there. My favorite part was definitely hanging out with the players."
He was able to connect with the familiar faces he already knew on the coaching staff, as well as new ones, and build bonds with current players and fellow recruits.
"I met all the coaches and recruiting staff and connected with everyone really well," Hook said. "I got along with the recruits all really well. I knew some of them from OSU."
While on the visit, Hook's player host was freshman tight end Brennan Parachek. Hook said that "it was awesome being around" Parachek and the two got along really well.
When asked about what stands out most about the staff and the program, Hook mentioned that the staff is authentic. He felt like he was wanted by the coaches while they were with the Beavers, and nothing has changed now that they are with the Spartans.
"I think the way the coaches interact," Hook said. "They are not gonna 'big-time' you (and they make you feel like a priority)."
Hook, out of Homestead High School in Cupertino, ranks as the No. 87 player in the talent-rich state of California.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Hook is a strong receiving tight end with good athletic traits. While his blocking will need some development, that part of his game will only improve under the tutelage of Wozniak and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff.
In addition to Michigan State and Oregon State, Hook has additional offers from California, Colorado, Hawaii and Washington State.
As a senior at Homestead in 2023, Hook recorded 34 receptions for 404 yards and five touchdowns. He will sign with Michigan State in December, but enroll in June.
Hook is the only tight end prospect currently committed to the Spartans. With Hook now committed, Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class grows to nine pledges as of press time. He joins running back Makhi Frazier (who also committed on Tuesday), wide receiver Nick Marsh, defensive back Jaylen Thompson, athlete/defensive back Justin Denson Jr., defensive back Keshawn Williams, offensive lineman Mercer Luniewski, offensive lineman Charlton Luniewski and linebacker Jadyn Walker.
The Spartans' 2024 recruiting class currently ranks 89th in the nation, but will likely be seeing quite a few more additions in the near future.
