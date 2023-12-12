The new Michigan State coaching staff has landed a 2024 commitment in three-star tight end Wyatt Hook, who announced his pledge to the Spartans on Tuesday.

Hook was previously committed to Oregon State under Jonathan Smith, but decommitted on Dec. 6, about a week after being offered by Michigan State. Hook was previously committed to the Beavers since December of 2022.

However, now with Smith, tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and several other coaches who made the move from Corvallis to East Lansing at Michigan State, Hook has decided to flip his commitment to the Spartans with the early signing period (opening on Dec. 20) approaching.

"It feels great being committed to Michigan State," Hook told Spartans Illustrated.

Hook also broke down his commitment with Rivals' national recruiting director Adam Gorney, saying that the vision the coaches have for the program played a big part in his decision.

“They’ve been there for only two weeks and they have a plan to know what they want to do and how they want to attack the spring into the fall and build up the program just like they built up the program at OSU," Hook said.

“The message from the coaches was that they want to build a blue-collar program and not just have a team year-in and year-out, they want to set a program for years to come. It’s weird seeing him in green, though, because of his rival school Oregon.”