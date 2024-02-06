The Michigan State football team continues to add to its 2024 roster through the preferred walk-on ranks. On Tuesday, class of 2024 in-state defensive tackle Mason Nickel announced his pledge to the Spartans as a PWO.

Nickel, out of Herbert Henry Dow High School in Midland, Michigan, reported a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan State following a visit on Jan. 28. It did not take too long afterward for Nickel to commit to MSU.

"The main reason I chose MSU over other schools is because of the resources they have to offer (football and academic) that will help set me up for success on my current and future goals," Nickel told Spartans Illustrated.

He decided to join the Spartans over offers from Ferris State, Saginaw Valley State and Michigan Tech.

He will now get the opportunity to play for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the Michigan State staff.