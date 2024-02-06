2024 DL Mason Nickel commits to Michigan State as preferred walk-on
The Michigan State football team continues to add to its 2024 roster through the preferred walk-on ranks. On Tuesday, class of 2024 in-state defensive tackle Mason Nickel announced his pledge to the Spartans as a PWO.
Nickel, out of Herbert Henry Dow High School in Midland, Michigan, reported a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan State following a visit on Jan. 28. It did not take too long afterward for Nickel to commit to MSU.
"The main reason I chose MSU over other schools is because of the resources they have to offer (football and academic) that will help set me up for success on my current and future goals," Nickel told Spartans Illustrated.
He decided to join the Spartans over offers from Ferris State, Saginaw Valley State and Michigan Tech.
He will now get the opportunity to play for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the Michigan State staff.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Nickel adds some depth and versatility along the defensive line. He feels he can play all along the defensive line, but his focus will be on the interior during his time in East Lansing.
"They plan on having me move to the interior, so I will play defensive tackle," Nickel noted. "I definitely could do both (and play in the interior on the edge), though."
As a senior in 2023, Nickel recorded 12 sacks. He helped lead Dow to a playoff appearance and win.
Nickel was a three-time All-Saginaw Valley League selection as a player and a three-time All-Academic honoree in the Saginaw Valley League as well.
Nickel joins class of 2024 scholarship defensive linemen Mikeshun Beeler and Kekai Burnett. He also adds to a strong group of preferred walk-ons that includes offensive lineman Kyler Brunan, running back Jaxon McCaig, linebacker Chris Piwowarczyk, defensive back DJ Kennard and linebacker Carter Enyard.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.