Michigan State is adding class of 2024 defensive back DJ Kennard to its roster as a preferred walk-on. Kennard announced his intention to join the Spartans on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Kennard played both cornerback and free safety during his post-graduate year at Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, South Carolina in 2023. He helped lead the Minutemen to a perfect 8-0 record this past season. "I have chosen Michigan State for the great opportunity I am offered at this university as a student-athlete, and fully believe MSU will help me reach my goals and potential at all sides of life," Kennard told Spartans Illustrated. He arrived to campus on Jan. 5 as an early enrollee.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgbXkgY29tbWl0bWVudCB0 byBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISBJIHdhbnQgdG8gdGhhbmsg bXkgZmFtaWx5LCBjb2FjaGVzLCBhbmQgbWVudG9ycyBmb3IgZ2V0dGluZyBt ZSB0byB3aGVyZSBJIG5lZWQgdG8gYmUuIEkgYW0gcmVhZHkgdG8gY29udGlu dWUgd29ya2luZyBoYXJkIHRvIHJlcHJlc2VudCBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSB3 aXRoIGRlZGljYXRpb24gYW5kIHBlcnNldmVyYW5jZS4gR28gR3JlZW4hIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RTVFpM2l0ZnIxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUU1R aTNpdGZyMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEaiBLZW5uYXJkIChAZGprZW5uYXJk ZmIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGprZW5uYXJkZmIv c3RhdHVzLzE3NDQwOTM2NDk3MjAxODA3OTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SmFudWFyeSA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Advertisement

He visited Michigan State in November under the previous coaching staff while Harlon Barnett was interim head coach, but will now play under head coach Jonathan Smith, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the new staff at MSU. He believes he will play cornerback at the college level, but due to his positional versatility, Kennard is open to playing safety as well. He trusts the coaching staff to play him at his best position and develop him. "I do expect to play cornerback (primarily), and with my versatility and length, I could (also) play safety," Kennard said. "I believe the coaches will make the best opportunity for my athleticism." Prior to arriving in early January, Kennard hadn't returned to East Lansing since the November trip. However, he had been in constant communication with the new coaching staff over the phone. He believes Smith and his his staff will quickly lead Michigan State back to prominence. "I truly believe in our new coaching staff and that great success is on the way," Kennard excitedly said.

In addition to Michigan State, Kennard took visits to Virginia Tech, James Madison and East Carolina this fall. According to Kennard, there were multiple Division I schools that showed interest in him as a preferred walk-on, although he did not want to disclose those programs specifically. He also had offers from several Division II and Division III schools as well. He ultimately felt Michigan State was the right place for him. "I chose MSU as my first choice because I believe in the program and love the atmosphere and fan base," Kennard explained. He joins four scholarship defensive back signees in Michigan State's 2024 class: Justin Denson Jr., Jaylen Thompson, Keshawn Williams and Andrew Brinson IV. Kennard is originally from Bel Air, Maryland, but spent the majority of his life in Falls Church, Virginia before moving to South Carolina to play for Palmetto Prep.

DJ Kennard on Michigan State visit in November (Photo courtesy of DJ Kennard)

_______________________________________________________________________________________ Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram. For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Highlights: