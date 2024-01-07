Michigan State adds 2024 preferred walk-on defensive back DJ Kennard
Michigan State is adding class of 2024 defensive back DJ Kennard to its roster as a preferred walk-on. Kennard announced his intention to join the Spartans on Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Kennard played both cornerback and free safety during his post-graduate year at Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, South Carolina in 2023. He helped lead the Minutemen to a perfect 8-0 record this past season.
"I have chosen Michigan State for the great opportunity I am offered at this university as a student-athlete, and fully believe MSU will help me reach my goals and potential at all sides of life," Kennard told Spartans Illustrated.
He arrived to campus on Jan. 5 as an early enrollee.
He visited Michigan State in November under the previous coaching staff while Harlon Barnett was interim head coach, but will now play under head coach Jonathan Smith, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the new staff at MSU.
He believes he will play cornerback at the college level, but due to his positional versatility, Kennard is open to playing safety as well. He trusts the coaching staff to play him at his best position and develop him.
"I do expect to play cornerback (primarily), and with my versatility and length, I could (also) play safety," Kennard said. "I believe the coaches will make the best opportunity for my athleticism."
Prior to arriving in early January, Kennard hadn't returned to East Lansing since the November trip. However, he had been in constant communication with the new coaching staff over the phone.
He believes Smith and his his staff will quickly lead Michigan State back to prominence.
"I truly believe in our new coaching staff and that great success is on the way," Kennard excitedly said.
In addition to Michigan State, Kennard took visits to Virginia Tech, James Madison and East Carolina this fall.
According to Kennard, there were multiple Division I schools that showed interest in him as a preferred walk-on, although he did not want to disclose those programs specifically. He also had offers from several Division II and Division III schools as well.
He ultimately felt Michigan State was the right place for him.
"I chose MSU as my first choice because I believe in the program and love the atmosphere and fan base," Kennard explained.
He joins four scholarship defensive back signees in Michigan State's 2024 class: Justin Denson Jr., Jaylen Thompson, Keshawn Williams and Andrew Brinson IV.
Kennard is originally from Bel Air, Maryland, but spent the majority of his life in Falls Church, Virginia before moving to South Carolina to play for Palmetto Prep.
