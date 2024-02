Michigan State has landed its second preferred walk-on of the evening. The Spartans received a commitment from two-star offensive guard Kyler Brunan on Tuesday.

Brunan currently attends Traverse City West High School and was originally a commit to Army West Point before decommitting from the Black Knights on Dec. 19, 2023.

He ultimately decided to give up a scholarship offer at Army and other programs for an opportunity to stay in his home state and play for head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Brunan had other Division I offers from Central Michigan, Columbia and Penn. He also had offers from in-state Division II programs Ferris State, Hillsdale College and Grand Valley State.