With Big Ten Football Media Days set to take place in about two weeks (July 23-25), Michigan State has announced who will be representing the Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Head coach Jonathan Smith will make his first appearance at Big Ten Football Media Days. He is in his first year as Michigan State’s head coach after leading Oregon State for the past six seasons. Smith will have his press conference on Wednesday, July 24, live on Big Ten Network (time TBD). Three players will also attend the event on July 24 – running back Nate Carter, safety Dillon Tatum and tight end Jack Velling.

Carter is heading into his second season as a Spartan since transferring from Connecticut. Last season, he ran for a career-high 798 yards and four touchdowns on 185 carries. This will be his first time attending Big Ten Football Media Days. Despite heading into his junior year, Tatum has already played in 21 career games for Michigan State. In 2023, he recorded career highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (2.5) and pass breakups (seven). He played primarily cornerback last season, but this spring, he mostly played safety. Velling spent two seasons with Smith at Oregon State before following his head coach to East Lansing. The Seattle native already has accumulated 18 career starts in his career. Velling had 29 receptions, 438 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Spartans Illustrated will have full coverage from the Big Ten Football Media Days in a few weeks.