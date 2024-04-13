“I’ve grown up on MSU’s campus going to games, tailgates, and just being in that atmosphere is all I’ve ever known,” Lorius told Spartans Illustrated.

Lorius turned down all those offers and committed to the Spartans.

Lorius had other offers from Adrian College , Lawrence Tech , Madonna , Olivet College , Saginaw Valley State , Siena Heights , Valparaiso and Wayne State .

He received the PWO offer when he visited Michigan State in late January.

His relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail and the rest of the coaching staff has grown since that visit in January.

“The coaching staff has been nothing but amazing to me, letting me know exactly what I need to do and just being by my side throughout the process,” Lorius said.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Lorius can play at any position along the offensive line, he told Spartans Illustrated. He is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team find success on the field.

"I’m going to play anywhere my coaches and teammates need me to play," Lorius explained. "I can play tackle, guard and center efficiently."

Lorius is also a two-time state champion powerlifter at Brighton High School.

For Lorius, the decision to join the Spartans was an easy one, and he is looking forward to arriving in East Lansing this summer.

“I love this team, this place and everything to do with Michigan State, and can’t wait to be with these boys,” Lorius said. “It is simply home.”