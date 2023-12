Michigan State's highest-rated recruit is all in on the Spartans. Following an official visit to East Lansing this past weekend, 2024 four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh reiterated what he's already known for a long time — MSU will be his college home.

He was accompanied by his family on the visit, including his mother, Yolanda Wilson, also known as "Mama Tron," who is already a Michigan State fan-favorite.

Marsh met with the new staff, including head coach Jonathan Smith, a familiar face in recently-retained wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the other coaches. He was also able to connect with the fellow recruits on campus.

Following the official visit, Marsh detailed the experience with Spartans Illustrated.