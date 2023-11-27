Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith as its 26th head football coach in program history on Saturday, Nov. 25. Smith held a meeting with the current Michigan State players on the morning of Monday, Nov 27 to introduce himself and some assistant coaches to the team. Speaking of assistant coaches, one of his first orders of business will be to assemble and complete his coaching staff and support staff for the Spartans. Expectations are that several staff members from Oregon State will be joining Smith in East Lansing As often the case, some staff members may be retained from the previous staff. Sources have told Spartans Illustrated that Harlon Barnett is expected to stay on the staff in some capacity (perhaps as a defensive analyst). Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was expected to meet with Smith on Sunday, Nov. 26 to possibly be retained in his position if he wants to stay as well. There has not bee any official word on either as of yet, though. We are beginning to hear word on a number of staff members at vital positions. The following names are coaches or support staff members we have received or gathered intel on regarding their statuses.

Brian Lindgren (Oregon State Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback coach) Per sources and reported by Spartans Illustrated's Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Brian Lindgren will accept the position as offensive coordinator for the Spartans. Lindgren has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon State for the past six seasons. Prior to Oregon State, he held the same positions at Colorado (2013-2017), San Jose State (2012) and Northern Arizona (2006-2011). Lindgren played quarterback at the University of Idaho from 2001 through 2003 under head coach Tom Cable. Under Smith and Lindgren in 2023, Oregon State had a strong offense, averaging 33.8 points, 426.9 total yards, 246.1 passing yards and 180.8 rushing yards per game. The Beavers also recorded 269 total first downs.

Jim Michalczik (Oregon State offensive line coach/run game coordinator/associate head coach) First reported by Justin Thind of 247Sports, Michalczik is expected to end up in East Lansing. While sources told Spartans Illustrated that Oregon State was making a push to keep him, Michalczik was introduced to the current team at the Nov. 27 team meeting. Michalczik has been the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and associate head coach for the Beavers since 2018. He is widely respected as one of the better offensive line coaches in college football. In 2021, the Oregon State offensive line was one of the four units named as finalists for the Joe Moore Award as the top offensive line in college football. Prior to this stint with Oregon State, he held similar positions at Arizona (2013-2017), California (2002-2008 and 2011-2012) and the Oakland Raiders (2009-2010). Michalczik was hired by Raiders head coach Tom Cable, who himself was the offensive line coach prior to replacing Lane Kiffin. Michalczik's first time as a coach at Oregon State lasted three seasons (1999-2001) as an assistant at tight ends, special teams, and offensive line coach under Dennis Erickson. Smith was the starting quarterback for the Beavers during this time as well. Michalczik started his coaching career working for Erickson (after playing for him at Washington State from 1984-1988) at the University of Miami in 1990. In 1991, Michalczik was a defensive line assistant when the Hurricanes won the national title. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a defensive lineman under his coaching during that time.

Keith Bhonapha (Oregon State running backs coach) Callaghan-Croley also reported that it is very likely that Bhonapha will head east to join Smith. Bhonapha was appointed the assistant head coach/running backs position at Oregon State in January of this year. He came to the Beavers after holding the same position at Boise State in 2022 (along with special teams). Bhonapha had previously been at Boise State for eight seasons (2006-2013) as a running backs assistant for head coach Chris Petersen and alongside Jonathan Smith, who was the quarterbacks coach. Bhonapha joined Petersen (and Smith) when he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Washington in 2014. Bhonapha started his coaching career as a defensive backs and special teams coach at Hawai'i where he had played defensive back from 1999-2002.

Brian Wozniak (Oregon State tight ends coach) In addition, Callaghan-Croley and Thind both reported that Wozniak is expected to join Smith on Michigan State's staff. Wozniak has been the tight ends coach (and recruiting coordinator) at Oregon State since Smith was named the head coach in 2018. Wozniak is believed to currently be in East Lansing with Smith and the rest of the staff when they arrived on Nov. 26. Wozniak has developed Beavers tight end Jack Velling, who was named a Freshman All-America honorable mention selection in 2022, along with NFL draftees Luke Musgrave (seconf round in 2023) and Teagan Quitoriano (fifth round in 2022). His prior positions on staff were offensive quality control analyst (December 2017-July 2018) and offensive graduate assistant coach (2015-2017). Wozniak, a native of Loveland, Ohio, played tight end at Wisconsin, appearing in 47 career games and starting over two seasons.

Blue Adams (Oregon State secondary coach) Adams is expected to join the new staff at Michigan State, according to Callaghan-Croley. As like several other members of the staff, Adams joined Smith at Oregon State in 2018, and was appointed secondary coach January 24, 2019. Adams had the same duties at South Florida (2017-2018), West Virginia (2016), and with the Miami Dolphins (2012-15). He started his coaching career at Northern Iowa (2011-2012). Adams was a seventh round pick in the 2003 draft by the Detroit Lions after playing collegiately at the University of Cincinnati.

Cole Moore (Oregon State director of player personnel) Moore is also expected to join Smith in East Lansing, according to Callaghan-Croley. Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated also reported that Moore was already in contact with Michigan State recruits after Smith's hire became official on Saturday. Moore was named Oregon State’s director of player personnel in February 2022. Moore joined the Beavers after one season as the assistant director of player personnel and co-camp director at Texas. Prior to Texas, Moore spent six years at Montana State, where he first served as a football administrative assistant, then director of football operations, next the assistant athletic director for football operations, and finally chief of staff. While with the Bobcats, he oversaw all aspects of the football program. Moore began his collegiate career from 2015 through 16 at Washington (with Smith and Bhonapha) as a football recruiting graduate assistant. He assisted in developing recruiting profiles for the team’s coaching staff as well as recruiting itineraries.

Dan Van De Riet (chief of staff/Oregon State director of football operations) Van De Riet is expected to follow Smith and continue to be his right-hand man at Michigan State. Smith hired Van De Riet in 2018 as chief of staff and director of operations for Oregon State and has held that position since then. Van De Riet oversaw Oregon State’s football day-to-day operations and is a liaison with other departments. He is responsible for travel, the team’s budget and staffing for the football office. From 2015 to 2017, he served as the Nebraska associate athletic director of football administration. Van De Riet first came to Corvallis in 2001 as the assistant director of football operations, and other than the three seasons with the Cornhuskers, he held various positions with Oregon State, including director of football operations in 2008 and then associate athletic director in 2014.

Michael McDonald (Oregon State head football strength and conditioning coach) Thind reported that McDonald will be hired as the next Michigan State strength and conditioning coach. McDonald is in his sixth year as Oregon State’s head football strength and conditioning coach. McDonald arrived at Oregon State after serving as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Washington from 2014 through 2017 (again, with Smith, Bhonapha and Moore). McDonald also worked at Boise State (2009-2014) as the assistant strength and conditioning coach after a two-year stint (2008-2009) at Washington State as a strength and conditioning intern. McDonald got his career started in 2008 as a strength and conditioning intern at his alma mater, Purdue. The Gatesville, Texas native played defensive end for the Boilermakers from 2006 to 2007.

Note: Current Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray is a name to monitor to take over as Michigan State's new defensive coordinator. With that said, Bray is expected to be among the leading candidates for the vacant head coaching position at Oregon State. However, if he doesn't end up getting the job, joining Smith at Michigan State is a possibility. Note: Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Oregon State director of recruiting Michael Doctor has been offered to join the Michigan State staff, but is mulling over a decision. Doctor, a four-year letterwinner for Oregon State, was promoted to the team’s director of recruiting in January 2021. Doctor was promoted after serving as the director of on campus recruiting since July 2019. Doctor had previously served as a recruiting assistant for the Beavers, following a playing career for Oregon State that spanned from 2010 thrush 2014. A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he started in 38 games at linebacker for Oregon State. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.