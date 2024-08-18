After the completion of the Mel Tucker tenure, I posited that Michigan State needed a complete clearing of house, and an injection of new, outside coordinators with fresh ideas and clean track records. The first glowing success, in my opinion, was the hiring of young up-and-comer head coach Jonathan Smith.

The second was, this past weekend, the poaching of defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi from Minnesota. Rossi is a 44-year-old defensive coach, elevating from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator for the Golden Gophers in 2019. He also had prior experience as a defensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2014 and 2015.

As has been detailed elsewhere, Rossi immediately made Minnesota a top-10 defense in 2019, and a top-10 defense again in 2021, leading to his nomination for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation, which I felt he had a much better argument to win than the eventual winner that year (Michigan's Josh Gattis).

Rossi emphasizes physicality and multiple fronts, as well as mixed coverages. I suspect both will be welcoming to MSU fans.

I wasn't kidding when I said on Matt Sheehan's "Locked On Spartans" podcast that the hiring of Smith was going to be a boon for MSU, but made my job substantially harder. Gone are the days when about four coverages were played from one front and three different alignments. Rossi will deploy a bevy of mobile fronts, split field coverages and disguised pressures.

Rossi's defense is a nominal 3-4, which functions as a 4-3 with a hybrid-shaped player acting as a stand-up end on most snaps. One of the first things you'll notice about Rossi's defense is the dizzying array of fronts he can bring on standard and nonstandard downs.