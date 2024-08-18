PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Film Room: Breaking down the Joe Rossi defense

Joe Rossi.
Joe Rossi. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Chase Glasser • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Note: Article originally published Dec. 16, 2023.

After the completion of the Mel Tucker tenure, I posited that Michigan State needed a complete clearing of house, and an injection of new, outside coordinators with fresh ideas and clean track records. The first glowing success, in my opinion, was the hiring of young up-and-comer head coach Jonathan Smith.

The second was, this past weekend, the poaching of defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi from Minnesota. Rossi is a 44-year-old defensive coach, elevating from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator for the Golden Gophers in 2019. He also had prior experience as a defensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2014 and 2015.

As has been detailed elsewhere, Rossi immediately made Minnesota a top-10 defense in 2019, and a top-10 defense again in 2021, leading to his nomination for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation, which I felt he had a much better argument to win than the eventual winner that year (Michigan's Josh Gattis).

Rossi emphasizes physicality and multiple fronts, as well as mixed coverages. I suspect both will be welcoming to MSU fans.

I wasn't kidding when I said on Matt Sheehan's "Locked On Spartans" podcast that the hiring of Smith was going to be a boon for MSU, but made my job substantially harder. Gone are the days when about four coverages were played from one front and three different alignments. Rossi will deploy a bevy of mobile fronts, split field coverages and disguised pressures.

Rossi's defense is a nominal 3-4, which functions as a 4-3 with a hybrid-shaped player acting as a stand-up end on most snaps. One of the first things you'll notice about Rossi's defense is the dizzying array of fronts he can bring on standard and nonstandard downs.

4-3 or 3-4?
4-3 or 3-4?

Above, this is a fairly typical representation of what the standup 4-3 looks like. Notice the SAM (strong-side) linebacker walked up to shade inside the No. 2 wide receiver to the boundary, and the four-man secondary walked back from the condensed formation.

4-3 Even
4-3 Even

This alignment above is a 4-3 even, where each defensive tackle is more or less lined up on the guards.

4-3 Under
4-3 Under

In a 4-3 under, the three-technique, or defensive tackle on the outside shoulder of the guard, is away from the strength of the formation, the tight end.

4-3 Over
4-3 Over

In a 4-3 over, the three-technique aligns to the strong side, the side with a tight end.

4-3 Over in 2023
4-3 Over in 2023

Another version of the 4-3 over is seen above.

Nickel
Nickel

Rossi will also run a 4-2-5 nickel, and can vary fronts out of that as well. Something that becomes extremely clear watching Rossi's clinics is that he is comfortable asking his linebackers to absorb coverage responsibilities. While that will result in some matchup issues, it allows Rossi to vary a lot of coverages from fairly traditional formations.

3 down, 5 man front
3 down, 5 man front

Rossi also deploys a three-down lineman look from time to time, with two standup ends.

He can also go to a bear front on short yardage, where his emphasis on physicality becomes clear:


