Michigan State's Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh are looking to lead in 2025

"It been great, the process has been pretty good," Marsh started. "Getting up here and going through school and going through the process and playing football as a freshman, it's been great. It built my character I'm learning a lot of new things about myself that I may have not known before, and it's just been one heck of a process so far. I'm looking forward to where the journey takes me."

Marsh reflected back on what his freshman year at Michigan State was like and how he has been working to take the next step in his game.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh are two of the biggest stars on Michigan State's roster. As they each enter their second year in East Lansing, Chiles and Marsh are optimistic and excited about where the Spartans are headed, and had many positive comments to share about how spring ball is going thus far. With that said, the two team-leaders know that there is still plenty of work to do to turn things around for the MSU football program.

But, as spring ball is currently underway for 2025, the Spartans are putting in the work now to help build toward success in the fall. Some of the leaders on the team spoke this week about their individual growth, how the team has improved since last fall and last spring, who is standing out during spring practices and more.

Chiles echoed comments about learning by sharing he feels the team as a whole is taking their roles in stride and working to fill in gaps that were seen last season.

"I don't think there is a ceiling for the team in general — not just myself, but the team in general," Chiles said. "I think we just need to grow on what we learned last year. Last year was tough for us, but last year is last year. Now, a whole new team, whole new everything, and it's just time to go, time to work."

There are many new faces on Michigan State's roster this season. The wide receivers room in particular is a group that features several new players this spring: transfers Omari Kelly (Middle Tennessee State), Chrishon McCray (Kent State), Evan Boyd (Central Michigan) and Rodney Bullard (Valdosta State), and early enrollee true freshmen Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin. They join Marsh and other returners to help bolster the passing game.

Chiles has been building chemistry with the new wide receivers throughout the winter and spring and believes the new group gives the Spartans a lot of playmakers in 2025.

"It's been great," Chiles said about building a connection with the newcomers. "I feel like this is one of the best teams I've ever player on. Its just growing and learning from it every day. I think it's been a lot of learning from everyone and it's such a good thing to see right now. I feel like we can take these steps into fall and just keep rolling.

"I think everybody is basically a (number) one receiver, everybody can win. There's no like, 'OK, you take this guy this time, this guy (that) time,' everybody has a chance of getting the ball every play, everybody can win. So, I really like that about everybody. They all have their own specific traits that we're not gonna get into right now, but you know they all do their own thing, and they all learn each day and (come in) working as hard as the next guy each day."

Chiles and Marsh have a close relationship both on and off the field, which seems rooted in real friendship and respect. They each discussed their bond with each other.

When asked about Chiles, Marsh shared he feels they are similar guys with similar goals.

"I really think it is just our characters," Marsh said when explaining why he gets along so well with Chiles. "He's a funny guy, I'm a pretty funny guy, we mix together. Some people say we look alike and say we're twins, so I think the right there just kind of speaks for itself, kind of like brothers in a way. That relationship built kind of fast and built fast off the field, so once we got on the field, it was a pretty goos connection."

Marsh enters the 2025 season as Michigan State's projected No. 1 wide receiver, and Chiles is excited to build off of their promising connection from the 2024 campaign.

"Nick has a lot of ability and I feel like we can use that and we can grow from what we did last year and he's gonna be a great target this year for sure," Chiles said about Marsh.