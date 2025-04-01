Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is 'very optimistic'

Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Michigan State football program is now seven practices into its 2025 spring practice schedule, and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren likes the progress he sees from the Spartans. MSU began spring ball on March 18 and is practicing three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) through April 19. "We've got great energy out there," Lindgren said. "I love the schedule. We're going three days a week, with a day off in between. I feel like we get a lot (of) fresh bodies out there. But great energy today. I mean, really competitive, put us in the red zone today and both sides (were) making some plays, and (there was) some talking and some excitement out there. So, it was good. A lot of good things to learn from and teach off of the film." As Michigan State is now in its second season under head coach Jonathan Smith, Lindgren reflected on how things have changed since the spring of 2024 and where the program is at currently. While there are several new faces on the roster between the transfers and freshmen, many players from the 2024 roster have returned to MSU for 2025 and are familiar with the schemes and process under the current staff. "Just, I think so much — talking to (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach) Joe (Rossi) about it — just so much further along, I think on each side of the ball," Lindgren said when reflecting on last spring versus this spring. "A lot of guys now that know the offensive system, have been doing it for a year. And (most of) the staff (has) been together for that amount of time as well, and just program-wise, I think, as well. And then you bring in some talented new players that we kind of brought in from the portal or some of the freshman guys that we brought in — some talent, some guys that have some production at the college level — kind of adding to that. It's just, obviously (we're) very optimistic. It's been fun teaching the new guys the system." With seven of the 15 total practices down thus far, Michigan State is around the halfway point of its spring schedule. Lindgren explained that the Spartans focused on third-down situations for much of last week. Then on Saturday, the coaches "let them put the ball down and play a little bit" in "live periods" with tackling. On Tuesday, MSU mostly worked on the red zone. The Spartans will prepare for their first full team scrimmage this coming Saturday.

Lindgren also was asked about a few specific players, including quarterback Aidan Chiles, Marsh and running backs Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier. He praised the growth of each of those athletes, and mentioned that being in the second year now at Michigan State helps with their comfortability within the system. When asked further about Chiles, Lindgren went into detail about how the Spartans' quarterback has progressed since last fall and throughout the spring. "I think last year was a great learning opportunity for him," Lindgren said about Chiles. "I think things just didn't go as smoothly and (he didn't) have as much success as he was hoping for. But I think he's had an awesome attitude of like, hey, he's hungry, (or) 'Hey, these are the areas I've got to really improve on.' Some of the pieces we brought in up front and on the perimeters, some of those experienced guys on the outside that have some productivity, I think are gonna help him, along with Nick (Marsh) and some of the returners that we've got going. So (the offense) being better around him (will help). "But, yeah, Aidan, we've really been on him as far as understanding of defenses — being able to ID these defenses and understand where the weaknesses are, how to attack them. I think that helps as a quarterback, moving into your second year, helps things slow down for you a little bit that way. And then his clock, like his footwork, timing his feet into the routes. I think last year he was a little bit off at times, and that that really affected some of the accuracy and the timing of things. And then his subtle movement in the pocket. Sometimes he was a little extreme, and if the first read wasn't there, he got himself in not a very good position where he wasn't able to get to the second or third read in his progression. He was just bailing out and scrambling too quick, and we missed out on some opportunities that way. "So, he's seen that stuff on film and, and I just love the attitude that he's had moving forward. I'm excited for him. I feel like he's gotten a lot better through the first seven practices."