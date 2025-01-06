Michigan State hires Wake Forest safeties coach James Adams to same role

Michigan State has found its new safeties coach, as head coach Jonathan Smith announced the hiring of James Adams to the position on Monday. Adams will also work under defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and work closely with secondary coach Blue Adams at MSU.
Sources told Spartans Illustrated on Friday that Michigan State was targeting Adams.
“We are excited to welcome James Adams ... to East Lansing,” Smith said. “James stood out during the interview process as someone who would be a great fit for our staff. He has extensive experience coaching defensive backs and has been held in high regard on previous staffs with additional responsibilities as assistant and associate head coach. He will work well alongside Coach Blue Adams in the secondary."
James Adams most recently served as Wake Forest's associate head coach and safeties coach under head coach Dave Clawson and defensive coordinator Brad Lambert this past season. In his second stint with his alma mater, he coached the Demon Deacons’ safeties from 2022 through 2024.
Clawson resigned from the role of Wake Forest's head coach on Dec. 16, 2024, but will stay with the university and transition into a new position as Special Advisor to Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie.
James Adams also spent time coaching in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2009 as a graduate assistant and in 2008 as a recruiting assistant under then-head coach Jim Grobe and then-recruiting coordinator/defensive line coach Ray McCartney.
The Durham, North Carolina native played at Wake Forest under Grobe and Lambert (who was the linebackers coach at that time) in the 2000s. James Adams played in 20 games at linebacker for the Demon Deacons, but his playing career was cut short due to a knee injury. He graduated from Wake Forest in 2006.
After his first stint with Wake Forest, James Adams began his full-time coaching career at Wofford (FCS) in 2010 and part of 2011 under the program's winningest head coach, Mike Ayers.
James Adams would follow Lambert to Charlotte in 2011. Lambert was hired as the 49ers' first-ever head coach. James Adams was one of one five original staff members to start the Charlotte football program. He served as the secondary coach and assistant special teams coach under Lambert from 2011 through 2018. James Adams was also promoted to assistant head coach during the spring of 2018.
At the conclusion of the 2018 season, Lambert was not retained as Charlotte's head coach, and James Adams moved on as well. He served as Western Michigan's cornerbacks coach for one season in 2019 under head coach Tim Lester.
In 2020, James Adams coached the cornerbacks at Navy under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. That was his lone season with the Midshipmen.
In 2021, James Adams reunited with Lambert at Purdue, working as the cornerbacks coach for the Boilermakers under head coach Jeff Brohm. Lambert was on Purdue's staff as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach that season.
James Adams (safeties coach) and Lambert (defensive coordinator) both returned to Wake Forest for the 2022 season through the 2024 season.
Several players who learned under James Adams' guidance have went on to play in the NFL, including defensive back Malik Mustapha, defensive back Sanoussi Kane, defensive back Chelen Garnes, safety Ben DeLuca, safety Desmond Cooper and more.
Of note, Michigan State also recently added Wake Forest transfer offensive lineman Matt Gulbin to the 2025 roster via the portal.
In December, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin left Michigan State for an assistant coaching job at UCLA, which left a vacancy on the Spartans' defensive coaching staff. On the offensive side, MSU also recently hired former Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer as its quarterbacks coach.
James Adams and Blue Adams will lead a Michigan State secondary in 2025 that is expected to include returners Nikai Martinez, Malik Spencer, Dillon Tatum, Chance Rucker, Armorion Smith, Justin Denson Jr., Jeremiah Hughes, Khalil Majeed, Ade Willie, Caleb Coley, Lejond Cavazos, Andrew Brinson IV and others. Additionally, the defensive backs room will add Malcolm Bell (UConn transfer), Joshua Eaton (Texas State transfer), NiJhay Burt (Eastern Illinois transfer), Aydan West (true freshman), Terrance Edwards (true freshman), George Mullins (true freshman) and Evan Young in 2025.