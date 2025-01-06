Michigan State hires Wake Forest safeties coach James Adams to same role

Michigan State has found its new safeties coach, as head coach Jonathan Smith announced the hiring of James Adams to the position on Monday. Adams will also work under defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and work closely with secondary coach Blue Adams at MSU.

Sources told Spartans Illustrated on Friday that Michigan State was targeting Adams.

“We are excited to welcome James Adams ... to East Lansing,” Smith said. “James stood out during the interview process as someone who would be a great fit for our staff. He has extensive experience coaching defensive backs and has been held in high regard on previous staffs with additional responsibilities as assistant and associate head coach. He will work well alongside Coach Blue Adams in the secondary."

James Adams most recently served as Wake Forest's associate head coach and safeties coach under head coach Dave Clawson and defensive coordinator Brad Lambert this past season. In his second stint with his alma mater, he coached the Demon Deacons’ safeties from 2022 through 2024.

Clawson resigned from the role of Wake Forest's head coach on Dec. 16, 2024, but will stay with the university and transition into a new position as Special Advisor to Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie.

James Adams also spent time coaching in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2009 as a graduate assistant and in 2008 as a recruiting assistant under then-head coach Jim Grobe and then-recruiting coordinator/defensive line coach Ray McCartney.

The Durham, North Carolina native played at Wake Forest under Grobe and Lambert (who was the linebackers coach at that time) in the 2000s. James Adams played in 20 games at linebacker for the Demon Deacons, but his playing career was cut short due to a knee injury. He graduated from Wake Forest in 2006.