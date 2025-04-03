Jordan Hall, Nikai Martinez seeing growth from MSU's defense in spring ball

Year one on the defensive side of the ball for then first-year defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was a steady one despite the team's 5-7 record in 2024, as Michigan State boasted a top-35 unit in the nation when it came to total yards allowed per game.

However, the Spartans also allowed around 26 points per game, which ranked 77th nationally. MSU will be wanting to see a jump on that side of the ball in Rossi's second year as the team hopes to climb up in the Big Ten standings in 2025.

Two guys who can play big roles in making that happen are senior safety Nikai Martinez and junior linebacker Jordan Hall. Both players spoke to the media on Tuesday after a spring practice to discuss the Spartans' preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Martinez, who transferred from Central Florida ahead of the 2024 season, made a key impact on MSU's defense last year. He started all 12 games at safety, while finishing third on the team in total tackles (51) and intercepting two passes.

Last year at this time, Martinez wasn't with the team yet as he didn't arrive to campus until after the summer. Now, with a year under his belt in Rossi's system and a full spring to prepare for the 2025 season, Martinez said he feels even more comfortable in the defense in knowing where he needs to be to make plays.

"Now, it's not my first time going through it, the playbook" Martinez said about his comfort level in MSU's defense. "So, now I can take that next step and (analyze) the little details of each play. 'Why we're doing this? Why is coach Rossi calling certain things versus certain offenses?' I think my knowledge (is expanding)."

One of the keys to the defense keeping sharp and improving is to go against an offense that will challenge the unit in practice. This season, the Spartans boast a slew of transfer wide receivers, and return Nick Marsh and Alante Brown, among others. Martinez mentioned the unit overall has impressed him, and the transfers are making an impact.

"All of them, really (have impressed me)," Martinez said about the wide receivers room. "Rod (Rodney Bullard Jr.), little Chris (Chrishon McCray), Omari (Kelly), even Cadillac (Alante Brown) coming back because he was hurt a lot last year. I feel like we have a lot of speed on our team, and them challenging me and me challenging them, we're getting better each and every day."