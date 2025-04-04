Crystal Flint: Let's all learn from this transfer portal situation

Spartan family. It’s time to have a discussion about all this.

I understand that the loud voices on social media don’t speak for all of you. I know that 98% of you support Tre and will have his back as he makes the best decision for himself. Most of you stay quiet and don’t lend your voices to the irritating uninformed masses on social media.

To the other 2%, hear me please – just because you are disappointed, just because you are sad, doesn't mean you get to lash out.

Tre has sacrificed a lot of his game, a lot of his minutes, for this team. He has earned the right to make the best decision for himself.

It’s important to set the record straight:

1. No, Tre standing up for the logo was not fake. No, Tre weeping after a tough loss was not fake. Perhaps your support of Tre was fake.

2. Tre’s decision was not made until after the season was over. It was not made until after his meeting with Coach Izzo earlier this week. If this was orchestrated, Tre would have already announced where he was going.

3. This is not about money. Tre will make an appropriate amount of money wherever he plays next year.

Here’s the thing, though: people are not entitled to know what transpired into Tre going into the portal.

I get that people are confused and don’t know what went into it. It’s fine to feel disappointed. It’s fine to want to know. But no one is entitled to know. And no one who has claimed to be a Tre Holloman supporter all along should have turned on him so quickly.

Are you a Ride or Die Spartan all the time? Or only when it is to your benefit? Do you support the young men and women in Spartan uniforms only when they are doing things that make you feel good about your fandom?

There are so many different reasons why college players choose to enter the transfer portal. If you are truly a fan of my son, you should trust him to make the best decision for him.

Perhaps we can all learn and grow from this. Let’s normalize not criticizing that which you do not fully understand. Let’s agree to not make up rumors or bash someone else or assume you know all of the details about a situation when you most certainly don’t.

Everything happens for a reason. We love Michigan State University. We love Tom Izzo. Always have. Always will. To the true Tre Holloman allies, we see you, we love you, and we are very appreciative of your support.

No matter where Tre’s basketball story takes him, we know we’ll always have a home in East Lansing and we are honored to be a part of this special place – it’s the thrill of a lifetime.