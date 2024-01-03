He was paired with co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri this past season. Wilt worked as the sole defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Hoosiers in 2022 as well.

Wilt has 23 years of coaching experience. He most recently served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana in 2023, working under head coach Tom Allen .

Michigan State is expected to hire Chad Wilt as a defensive assistant coach, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Wilt's exact role with MSU is unknown as of press time.

The Hoosiers struggled defensively in the past two seasons, ranking last in the Big Ten in total defense in both 2022 and 2023, and last in the conference in scoring defense in 2022 and 13th in that category in 2023. However, Indiana ranked seventh in the Big Ten and 38th nationally in third-down defense in 2023 (36.1%).

While with Indiana, Wilt helped develop linebacker Aaron Casey into a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, as selected by the media (second-team selection by the coaches). Casey was one of the bright spots for IU's defense, recording 109 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defended this past season.

Prior to his stint in Bloomington, Wilt served as the defensive line coach at Minnesota for head coach P.J. Fleck in 2020 and 2021.

While with the Golden Gophers, Wilt worked with newly-hired Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, who previously served in the same role for Minnesota from 2019 through 2023 (and was with the Gophers in some capacity since 2017).

The Golden Gophers finished second in the Big Ten and third nationally in total defense in 2021 (278.8 yards per game). Minnesota was also second in the conference in scoring defense (17.3 points per game, tied sixth nationally), rushing defense (97.5 yards per game, eighth nationally) and passing defense (181.2 yards per game, eighth nationally) in 2021 under Rossi and Wilt.

In 2019, Wilt worked as defensive line coach at University of Cincinnati under head coach Luke Fickell. Before that, Wilt was the defensive line coach at Army for head coach Jeff Monken from 2016 through 2018.

Wilt spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Maryland, working for head coach Randy Edsall. In 2015, the Terrapins' defensive line under Wilt recorded 31.5 of the team’s 35 total sacks, which ranked 14th nationally.

From 2011 through 2013, Wilt served as Ball State's defensive line coach. He worked for head coach Pete Lembo while with the Cardinals. He was also the recruiting coordinator there in 2023.

Additionally, Wilt has had coaching stints at Richmond (defensive line coach in 2010), Virginia (defensive line coach in 2009, and graduate assistant in 2004 and 2005), Liberty (defensive line coach/special teams coordinator from 2006 through 2008) and Central Connecticut State (defensive line coach/special teams coordinator from 2001 through 2003).

Wilt has coached several NFL Draft picks, including the following players:

-Minnesota's Boye Mafe (second-round pick in 2022 by the Seattle Seahawks)

-Minnesota's Esezi Otomewo (fifth-round pick in 2022 by the Minnesota Vikings)

-Maryland's Yannick Ngakoue (third-round pick in 2016 by the Jacksonville Jaguars)

-Maryland's Quinton Jefferson (fifth-round pick in 2016 by the Seahawks)

-Maryland's Darius Kilgo (sixth-round pick in 2015 by the Denver Broncos)

-Ball State's Jonathan Newsome (fifth-round pick in 2014 by the Indianapolis Colts)

A Carlisle, Pennsylvania native, Wilt was a three-time all-conference selection at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. He was also a two-time NAIA All-American at defensive end and two-time academic all-conference selection.

He received his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Taylor in 2000 and a master’s degree from Virginia in 2006.