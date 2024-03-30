He is the brother of former Spartan tight end Dion Sims , who played for MSU from 2009 through 2012, before spending six seasons in the NFL.

Michigan State has added preferred walk-on athlete/wide receiver Dyson Sims to its 2024 recruiting class . Sims will join the Spartans in the summer.

"I decided to join the Spartan family because the culture and energy here is just amazing,” Dyson Sims told Spartans Illustrated. “It’s also close to home. I also wanted to follow my brother's footsteps and play here.”

Sims’ relationship with Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins also played a role in him choosing the Spartans.

"I have a good relationship with Coach Hawkins, that’s whom I’ve been in contact with the most throughout the process,” Sims said. “He’s a great person and coach and I know he will help me elevate my game to the next level."

Sims played both defensive back and wide receiver at Huron High School in Ann Arbor.

As a defensive back, he recorded 67 tackles and one interception last fall. Offensively, Sims had 39 receptions, 550 receiving yards and two scores in 2023. Sims earned All-Conference honors on offense and defense.

However, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Sims will focus on wide receiver at Michigan State.

He had two other preferred walk-on offers from Louisville and Pitt. Sims also had offers from six non-Division I schools.

Sims will join a wide receivers room this summer led by veterans Montorie Foster Jr. and Alante Brown. Sims will also join a 2024 recruiting class that includes wide receivers Nick Marsh, Austin Clay and Jaylan Brown.