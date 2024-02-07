Michigan State is stacking up on quality preferred walk-ons to bolster its roster for the upcoming season. The newest PWO member is class of 2024 tight end Easton Boggs out of Lenawee Christian School in Adrian, Michigan.

The program officially announced the addition of Boggs on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Boggs chose Michigan State over opportunities with his other finalists, Liberty and Hillsdale.

"Through conversations with family and coaches, and a lot of prayer, I decided on Michigan State," Boggs told Spartans Illustrated. "MSU has a program that is turning around, and no discredit to the coaches at Hillsdale, but the staff here is amazing. My opportunities at MSU are going to be endless and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes me! All glory to God!"

Boggs will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and the rest of the staff at Michigan State.