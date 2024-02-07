In-state 2024 TE Easton Boggs joins Michigan State as preferred walk-on
Michigan State is stacking up on quality preferred walk-ons to bolster its roster for the upcoming season. The newest PWO member is class of 2024 tight end Easton Boggs out of Lenawee Christian School in Adrian, Michigan.
The program officially announced the addition of Boggs on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Boggs chose Michigan State over opportunities with his other finalists, Liberty and Hillsdale.
"Through conversations with family and coaches, and a lot of prayer, I decided on Michigan State," Boggs told Spartans Illustrated. "MSU has a program that is turning around, and no discredit to the coaches at Hillsdale, but the staff here is amazing. My opportunities at MSU are going to be endless and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes me! All glory to God!"
Boggs will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and the rest of the staff at Michigan State.
As a senior in 2023, Boggs helped lead Lenawee Christian to a Division 2 eight-man football state championship with a 36-18 win over Marion. He recorded nine receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. The 210 yards were the second most in an eight-man state championship game in state history.
The title in 2023 marked the third state championship for the Cougars in Boggs' four-year career. Lenawee Christian also won it all in 2020 and 2021 at the eight-man football Division I level at the time.
During his senior campaign, Boggs recorded 46 receptions for 746 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Boggs amassed 68 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, three pass deflections and an interception. He also played special teams, and punted the ball twice, averaging 45 yards per attempt.
For his efforts in 2023, Boggs was named first-team All-State as a defensive end by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He also earned All-County recognition as a wide receiver.
Smith was a former walk-on at Oregon State himself, and preaches "equal opportunity," throughout the roster. Under Smith's leadership, it is not surprising that Michigan State has put a strong emphasis on adding preferred walk-ons to the roster.
Boggs joins fellow tight end Charlie Baker, defensive end/edge Stone Chaney, defensive lineman Mason Nickel, offensive lineman Kyler Brunan, running back Jaxon McCaig, linebacker Chris Peiwowarczyk, defensive back DJ Kennard and linebacker Carter Enyard as PWOs.
