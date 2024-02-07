Advertisement
Michigan State adds edge Stone Chaney as preferred walk-on

Jonathan Smith is in his first year as Michigan State's newest head football coach.
Jonathan Smith is in his first year as Michigan State's newest head football coach. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State has added another preferred walk-on in the form of 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end/edge Stone Chaney.

The Detroit Catholic Central product recently took an unofficial visit to Michigan State during the last weekend in January, and he committed to the Spartans on Wednesday.

Chaney received other Division I offers from Army, a school that he took an official visit to on Jan. 19, Bryant, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Holy Cross, Navy, Tennessee State and Toledo.

The Detroit Catholic Central standout also had offers from Findlay, Grand Valley State and Saginaw Valley State in the Division II ranks.

Following the 2023 high school season, Chaney was named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association first-team All-State list. He also earned first-team All-Region honors by the MHSFCA.

Chaney helped lead Detroit Catholic Central to an 8-3 record in 2023. He captained the defensive unit as they held opponents to just 13 points per game. Chaney also played tight end for the Shamrocks.

Chaney joins a defensive line room coached by Legi Suiaunoa, who joined Jonathan Smith’s staff in East Lansing from Oregon State. He will also likely work closely with co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt and of course defensive coordiantor/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.

He is accompanied in the class of 2024 with scholarship defensive linemen Mikeshun Beeler and Kekai Burnett.

Chaney also joins Michigan State’s preferred walk-on list that includes tight end Charlie Baker, offensive lineman Kyler Brunan, defensive lineman Mason Nickel, running back Jaxon McCaig, linebacker Chris Piwowarczyk, defensive back DJ Kennard and linebacker Carter Enyard.

Highlights:

