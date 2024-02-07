Michigan State has added another preferred walk-on in the form of 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end/edge Stone Chaney. The Detroit Catholic Central product recently took an unofficial visit to Michigan State during the last weekend in January, and he committed to the Spartans on Wednesday.

Chaney received other Division I offers from Army, a school that he took an official visit to on Jan. 19, Bryant, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Holy Cross, Navy, Tennessee State and Toledo. The Detroit Catholic Central standout also had offers from Findlay, Grand Valley State and Saginaw Valley State in the Division II ranks.

Following the 2023 high school season, Chaney was named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association first-team All-State list. He also earned first-team All-Region honors by the MHSFCA. Chaney helped lead Detroit Catholic Central to an 8-3 record in 2023. He captained the defensive unit as they held opponents to just 13 points per game. Chaney also played tight end for the Shamrocks.

