Michigan State has added another preferred walk-on in the form of 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end/edge Stone Chaney.
The Detroit Catholic Central product recently took an unofficial visit to Michigan State during the last weekend in January, and he committed to the Spartans on Wednesday.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Chaney received other Division I offers from Army, a school that he took an official visit to on Jan. 19, Bryant, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Holy Cross, Navy, Tennessee State and Toledo.
The Detroit Catholic Central standout also had offers from Findlay, Grand Valley State and Saginaw Valley State in the Division II ranks.
Following the 2023 high school season, Chaney was named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association first-team All-State list. He also earned first-team All-Region honors by the MHSFCA.
Chaney helped lead Detroit Catholic Central to an 8-3 record in 2023. He captained the defensive unit as they held opponents to just 13 points per game. Chaney also played tight end for the Shamrocks.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Chaney joins a defensive line room coached by Legi Suiaunoa, who joined Jonathan Smith’s staff in East Lansing from Oregon State. He will also likely work closely with co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt and of course defensive coordiantor/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.
He is accompanied in the class of 2024 with scholarship defensive linemen Mikeshun Beeler and Kekai Burnett.
Chaney also joins Michigan State’s preferred walk-on list that includes tight end Charlie Baker, offensive lineman Kyler Brunan, defensive lineman Mason Nickel, running back Jaxon McCaig, linebacker Chris Piwowarczyk, defensive back DJ Kennard and linebacker Carter Enyard.
Highlights:
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.