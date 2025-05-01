Michigan State baseball set to take on No. 6 Oregon in home weekend series

Michigan State's Caleb Berry celebrates his home run while rounding the bases during the seventh inning against Ohio State on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State baseball is looking to return to the win column as it welcomes the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks for a home weekend series at McLane Stadium. The Spartans enter the series currently riding a four-game losing streak and are coming off being swept on the road against their arch-rival, the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans Struggles

Throughout their four-game losing streak, which also featured a 10-1 loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne, MSU has been outscored by its opponents 33-10. The Spartans enter the series with the Ducks with a 23-19 overall record and a 9-12 Big Ten record. With three Big Ten series to go, the Spartans are on the bubble for the Big Ten Tournament, which takes place in Omaha from May 20-25. MSU is in a four-way tie for 10th place in the Big Ten with Nebraska, Northwestern, and Rutgers. The Spartans will have two more Big Ten regular-season series at home (Oregon and Minnesota) and one on the road (USC).

Scouting Oregon

The Ducks come to East Lansing with a 31-12 overall record and a 14-7 record in conference play. Oregon is currently tied for third in the Big Ten with USC and is coming off a four-game series sweep of its in-state rival, the No. 7-ranked Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks outscored the Beavers 28-9. Junior outfielder Mason Neville leads the country in home runs with 21 on the season and leads the team in runs with 57. Senior first baseman Jacob Walsh has also contributed to Oregon’s success this season. Walsh leads the team in RBIs with 50 and has collected 15 home runs, 58 hits, and 44 runs. The Spartans will open up the three-game weekend series against the Ducks starting on Friday night, with the first pitch from McLane Stadium set for 6:02 p.m.