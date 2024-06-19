Michigan State has added the services of transfer long snapper Jack Wentz as a preferred walk-on. Wentz visited campus on April 20 and posted on social media that his recruitment was closed just a few days later. Today, he announced his commitment to Michigan State. Wentz is already on campus in East Lansing. Wentz decided that Michigan State was the spot for him following that aforementioned April visit. He has since built a strong bond with special teams assistant Joe Begnal and co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt. "I chose Michigan State because it felt like home as soon as I got on campus on my visit," Wentz told Spartans Illustrated. "Also, the Spartans have a great and welcoming coaching staff, especially Coach Begnal. MSU also has a winning attitude."

Wentz chose the Spartans over other offers from Louisiana-Monroe, UAB, Western Kentucky and many FCS schools. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. The Canton, Georgia native most recently spent time at West Georgia in Division II. Wentz entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season. West Georgia has since moved to the United Athletic Conference in the FCS for football ahead of the 2024 season. Wentz started his college career at Lenoir-Rhyne at the Division II level before he transferred to West Georgia in the spring of 2023. At Michigan State, Wentz will learn under Wilt, Begnal and assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. "I am very close with the coaches at MSU," Wentz noted. "That is why I am committed. I mostly talk with Coach Begnal and Coach Wilt." Wentz, who attended Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia as part of the 2022 class, is rated as a 4.5-star prospect on a six-star scale by Rubio Long Snapping.

Jack Wentz (Photo courtesy of Jack Wentz / MSU Football)

The nearly 6-foot-3, 225-pound Wentz joins James Madison transfer Kaden Schickel as the long snappers on Michigan State’s roster. Being able to attend Michigan State and play for the football program is special for Wentz, as he has family ties to the university. MSU's academic standing is also important to the long snapper. "I have family that went to Michigan State," Wentz explained. "Also, academically, Michigan State is a great school, so it was a good choice for me to come to MSU." Michigan State lost two long snappers last season to the transfer portal. Hank Pepper entered the transfer portal midseason in 2023 and committed to USC. Drew Wilson entered the transfer portal after spring practices concluded in East Lansing. Wentz is the 26th player to transfer to Michigan State since the 2023 regular season concluded in late November. To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.