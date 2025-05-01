Michigan State Athletics moves on from Athletic Director Alan Haller

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller talks with the media during new volleyball coach Kristen Kelsay's introductory press conference on Jan. 8, 2025 at the Breslin Center (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State is making a leadership change at the top of its athletic department, as sources confirm to Spartans Illustrated that it is moving on from Vice President/Athletic Director Alan Haller. Haller's last day with Michigan State University is May 11. Spartans Illustrated reported late on Wednesday night that big news was expected from Michigan State Athletics on Thursday. Sources also tell Spartans Illustrated that MSU has an interim plan in place, as the school is expected to name Deputy Athletic Director/Senior Women's Administrator/Compliance Jennifer Smith and head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo as co-interim athletic directors during the search. Michigan State President Kevin M. Guskiewicz also publicly confirmed the news on Thursday. "I'm grateful for Alan's leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership," Guskiewicz said. "He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity. "This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever. Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation's more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future." Guskiewicz and Michigan State will now conduct a formal search to find a permanent replacement. MSU will use firm TurnkeyZRG, and an advisory committee will work alongside Guskiewicz and the firm throughout the process.

