Most of the heavy lifting for Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class was done during the early signing period in December, but with the traditional signing period opening on Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Spartans used the opportunity to further improve the team's roster. MSU signed 18 players to its 2024 high school class during the early signing window in December of 2023. The Spartans have also added 13 transfer portal additions to the 2024 roster thus far, with many of those players already enrolled at Michigan State and preparing for spring practices, which begins next month. MSU will likely look to add a couple more transfers in the spring window as well. Head coach Jonathan Smith, his assistant coaches and the recruiting staff, led by general manager Cole Moore, director of recruiting and player relations Michael Doctor and others, have officially added two more scholarship players to the team now during the traditional signing period, and one who is expected to be on scholarship in the future. The Spartans have also gained several preferred walk-on players. Michigan State did lose one commit on Wednesday, as three-star in-state linebacker Jadyn Walker elected to sign with USC over the Spartans. Below is a recap of Michigan State's newest official additions, including the two who signed National Letters of intent on Wednesday, with quotes from three prospects.

Jaylan Brown, a three-star wide receiver out of Nacogdoches, Texas, was under-recruited for much of his process, but Michigan State was able to sign the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete with high upside late in the process. This move could pay dividends in the future. The recruiting process may have been slower than Brown initially hoped, but things with Michigan State moved quickly and he is ecstatic to become a Spartan. Michigan State offered Brown a scholarship on Jan. 17. It did not take him much time at all after that to set up an official visit, as Brown took a trip to East Lansing during the weekend of Jan. 26 trough Jan. 28 and he publicly announced his committed before he even flew back home to Texas. "(MSU) totally feels like home," Brown told Spartans Illustrated after the commitment. Brown quickly built a relationship with Smith, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, assistant head coach/running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha and the rest of the staff. He has no regrets about how his recruiting process unfolded because he ultimately ended up where he wants to be, which is in East Lansing. "I’m glad my recruitment went the way it did because the outcome was great for me," Brown said after he officially signed with Michigan State on Wednesday. Brown trains with Sean Cooper of C4 Sports Performance and Fitness. Cooper had a prior relationship with the previous coaching staff at MSU, as he also trains current Michigan State defensive end Bai Jobe. Cooper has kept the pipeline to MSU strong with the new regime now in town, as he had a previously established relationship with Moore and Bhonapha as well. "I’m just really happy he found a home," Cooper said after Brown's commitment.

Brown will arrive to campus ahead of summer and get acclimated to life as a college athlete. For now, he is playing basketball at Nacogdoches High School and will continue to prepare for his upcoming adventure in East Lansing. Once he makes it to the Great Lakes State, he is going to focus on improving every day, being a good teammate and learning the schemes. "I hope I can find a way to fit into this new system being built and I know I'll be a great teammate throughout the process," Brown said. Overall, Brown feels grateful for the chance he will be given at Michigan State, and he isn't taking anything for granted. "The feeling (of being signed) is great," Brown said. "I love this opportunity I’ve been blessed with. Go Green!"

The most glaring need for Michigan State's 2024 class following the concussion of the early signing period was on the interior of the defensive line. The Spartans were able to remedy that by signing three-star Chicago defensive tackle Mikeshun Beeler on Wednesday. Beeler announced his commitment to the Spartans on Monday. Similarly to Brown, the recruiting process for Beeler was long and drawn out. He is happy that he found a place he can truly call home throughout his college career. "I choose Michigan State because it felt like home and I like all the coaches," Beeler told Spartans Illustrated. "It feels great knowing I have a real home and not at a hotel (that I'm at just for a visit)." Beeler's recruitment had its ups and downs. He had over 30 scholarship offers, but he felt like coaches weren't always truthful with him. He elected not to sign anywhere during the early signing period and wanted to take his time. In addition to Michigan State, Beeler had scholarship offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Marshall, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Texas A&M and several others. However, the connection he felt with Michigan State's coaches was genuine. A previously established rapport he built with Michigan State cornerbacks Demetrice Martin while Martin was at Oregon helped bring him to East Lansing. Then he got to know Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the staff, and he knew that he wanted to be a Spartan. "My recruiting process was stressful," Beeler noted. "I had a lot of coaches come and leave and tell me false info, but East Lansing came at a perfect time. I needed them and they needed me, but also Coach (Demetrice) Martin played a big part. That’s my guy. He's been rocking with me since Oregon. He’s a great ball coach and he learned from the best. He was a main (contact) for me in East Lansing."

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Beeler will provide some versatility on the interior of the defensive line. While he will play the majority of his snaps from the interior, Beeler is willing and capable of making an impact no matter how he lines up in the trenches. He trusts his coaches to put him in the right position to succeed, and he is going to do what they ask of him. "I do hope to play three-technique, but at the end of the day, I’m going to do what they tell me to do," Beeler said when asked what position he will play along the defensive line. "I know I have the versatility to play anything. I see myself as a defensive lineman, not just a three-tech or just a one-tech. I can play any position!"

Martin Connington was officially announced as a member of Michigan State's football team on Wednesday. While he won't immediately begin his career on scholarship, the kicker out of Idaho is expected to be a scholarship player by 2025. He committed to the Spartans on Jan. 22. Previously, Connington was committed to Oregon State when Smith, Bhonapha and several other of the current coaches were in Corvallis. Prior to that, Connington was committed to Boise State. Just like Brown and Beeler, the recruiting process has been a long road for Connington. He is happy to put it behind him and reunite with Smith, Bhonapha and the others in East Lansing. Connington is appreciate of the chance to play at a program like Michigan State. "I’m really excited about the opportunity I’ve been given to be a Spartan," Connington told Spartans Illustrated. "Signing is just a big relief and I know it is the start of something amazing to come." The one consistent prescence in his recruitment has been Bhonapha. The coach initially recruited Connington while he was at Boise State, and then Oregon State and finally Michigan State. Connington truly trusts Bhonapha to develop him and lead MSU's special teams, along with co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt. The process had its twists and turns for Connington, but he feels he ultimately ended up exactly where he is supposed to be. "The recruiting process was stressful for me and my family," Connington admitted. "I was originally committed to Boise State before decommitting to ultimately chase a different degree and opportunity at Oregon State. Then weeks after I committed, the whole staff changed. I messaged Coach Bhonopha and he called me a week later, offering me. It had its ups and downs, but I found the right home and right staff for me and my family."

The 6-foot, 190-pound Connington will enroll in the summer. Moving forward, Connington is dedicated to honing his craft. He is aware that he isn't likely to see a lot of opportunities as a true freshman behind Jonathan Kim, but he is ready to compete and believes he will leave a lasting impact at MSU by the time his career is over. "I hope to become the best kicker in the country, and know that my team and community at Michigan State can rely on me whenever I’m needed," Connington said. Connington is considered to be one of the best kicker prospects in the 2024 class. He is rated as a six-star recruit and the No. 7 kicker in the cycle by Chris Sailer Kicking. Meanwhile, Kohl's Kicking lists him as a five-star specialist and the No. 5 kicker in the country. Connington wanted to leave Michigan State fans with the following message: "Go Green! Go White!"

Class of 2024 prospects who signed with Michigan State in December:

Transfer additions thus far:

Other preferred walk-on additions thus far: