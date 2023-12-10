Michigan State 2024 athlete/defensive back commit Justin Denson Jr. returned to East Lansing for his second official visit to MSU.

With a new coaching staff in place, led by head coach Jonathan Smith, Denson made sure to take advantage of the additional official visit he was granted due to the change. He took the trip with his mom, Eboni, and younger brother, Tyrell.

And fear not, Spartan fans, Denson is "bought in" and "locked in" with Smith, secondary coach Blue Adams and Michigan State moving forward.

Following the visit, Denson spoke to Spartans Illustrated on the phone to recap the trip and reiterated where he stands with MSU.