Luniewski twins commit to Michigan State: 'Everyone there lives football'
Good things come in pairs. That is what the Michigan State football program is thinking on Monday as twin brothers and three-star offensive linemen Charlton Luniewski and Mercer Luniewski both verbally committed to the Spartans.
The twins, who currently attend Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in Ohio, took an official visit to MSU this weekend and it solidified that they found their college home.
Spartans Illustrated connected with the twins after their official visit to get the inside scoop on their pledges to Michigan State.
For Mercer, the staff, energy and culture in the program is what made him want to be a Spartan.
"Something that we pride ourselves in, being twins, we both are very good at bouncing things off of each other," Mercer said about his relationship with Charlton. "We're good at picking up vibes quickly and understanding emotionally where we're supposed to be. We've always been drawn to Michigan State before this football thing — we've seen highlights in the past and always thought it was a cool school — but especially when we got to make that trip up there (the first time in April), the energy just felt great. It was a beautiful campus. Obviously it doesn't get much better than Big Ten offensive line play. So, especially when we got up there, it was all cemented with the staff.
There were really no concerns whatsoever with the staff. They're all very authentic and enthusiastic and excited to win staff members, as well as the players. Every single box was checked for us. I think first and foremost was the energy that we got up there. We were excited to get to work. Especially since we're early enrolling, we really do see ourselves there in six months, getting the work. So that was really all that mattered for us."
Interestingly, the twins actually "silently" committed to Michigan State in early June, but made the decision final this past weekend at a party at head coach Mel Tucker's house on Saturday during the official visit. As Mercer noted, the twins plan to enroll early at Michigan State this coming winter.
For Charlton, the fact that the entire program supports each other and has a constant hunger to get better and win, was what drew him to the program.
"I share much of the same views that a lot of the athletes there (have)," Charlton said. "I think there's a stark difference between MSU and athletes in other programs. I think that there is so much of a shared desire to win. I think everybody on the team wants to win and they all just have a love for the game of football. When talking to Coach Tuck, I believe that certain people like football, other people love football and there's a few people that live football, and I believe everyone at Michigan State truly lives football.
"I just think it's a huge deal that the way they recruit, some schools can look at certain aspects of how they approach recruiting, what they do, they can try to replicate recruiting, but nobody can harness such just impactful relationships the way MSU does. It's real love and it's really coming from the heart. I think MSU is just a great program. I think it's very unique in that sense."
It was of the utmost importance for the Luniewski brothers to find a program that valued them equally as they wanted to find a school they could play together and develop together at.
At the Rivals Camp Series (Cincinnati) in April -- following an unofficial visit to Michigan State that had just resulted in a scholarship offer for each of the twins -- the Luniewskis discussed with Spartans Illustrated what it meant for both of them to have scholarship offers from MSU.
At the Rivals camp, Mercer won the offensive line MVP award, while Charlton was considered the runner-up. Shortly afterwards, Mercer once again took home MVP honors at the Ohio Under Armour Next Camp, where Charlton also stood out. Both events had high-level competition, and the Luniewskis beat out the other attendees, including commits from both Michigan and Ohio State.
Following the commitment, the twins went into more detail about what it means for them to be able to play together in college. With that said, they both understand their paths may be a little bit different at the next level, too.
"First and foremost, I think it is incredible what we achieved," Mercer said. "Making it this far really recruiting kind of started to happen in the beginning of 2023. In February, I only had two offers and it has multiplied 10 times over. So, I think having the opportunity to play Big Ten football together, especially considering, where we come from, as a football and life background. I think that was the biggest accomplishment of our lives. I think it was really important that we got play together. We can build a very special brand here at Michigan State. When it comes to the morale and the relationships between the teams, NIL, the community around Michigan State, I think we can really have a huge impression.
"But at the end of the day, we both wanna be professional football players. That's my goal. I really can't control that from my twin. I know that he's just as hard-working as me, but at the end of the day, it's big time football and we're each individually gonna work our hardest to make those dreams come true. Whatever we can do together, we can also do on on our own. It's just a blessing being on the team. That's huge for ourselves and the team."
Charlton echoed Mercer's comments about playing together and how it important that is for the twins.
"A huge piece for us is (MSU) being just as excited to have both of us on the team as we are to have each other," Charlton said. "It's huge that they entertained the idea of us being together, let alone, allowing us to both commit. I just think it's a big deal taking up two spots, and I think it says a lot about our relationship with Coach Tuck and (offensive line coach Chris) Kapilovic. Just letting us be in this position, it's really a blessing for us to be able to play together, and I think it'll just be a huge deal in the future.
"We do offer a lot together and, I think that the (current) offensive linemen already have a great impression of what Mercer and I bring together."
The twins have built strong relationships with Michigan State assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic and his assistant, Jacob Lail.
"It's all love," Mercer said about Kapilovic and Lail. "They've been incredibly upfront, honest and transparent throughout this whole process. They were pretty late in the cycle for us and really only started recruiting us midway through March, but the second we hopped on the phone with them, every single card was on the table. They really just spoke from the heart, spoke where they were at, always kept us updated, never missed a call and really came through with all the things that they said they do. We were excited to make our way up there (for our unofficial visit in April), and they offered us there. That was really kind of the icing on the cake for us. We enjoyed that whole experience.
"So, especially with just Coach Kap and Lail, I think they do both have a great pedigree with O-lineman. I was able to get my own opinions on (Kapilovic), but every single one of his players attest to the man and the coach that he is. So, really, just an all around awesome staff and it starts in that room building that chemistry. So, I really do enjoy those guys on a personal and professional level."
They have also made a tight bond with Tucker, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and the rest of the staff.
"I just think there's a great group of guys up at Michigan State," Charlton said. "I think it's a great group of guys running the football team. They're extremely approachable, extremely intelligent. They have a funny, kind head football coach (in Mel Tucker) that wants to win as many football games as possible, and I feel like that's very unique. Usually, you don't get a very successful coach and also a very lovable coach (in the same person).
"I think just the people leading team, Coach Tucker is a great guy, I think we have an extremely talented offensive coordinator (Jay Johnson) and I also just think that Coach Kap is the best offensive line coach that there is. I think just watching the way he coaches, the many conversations we've had about life and, you know, life outside of football, I think it's apparent that we're just supposed to be there (at MSU). I think the people running that team are just special and I think they function very well together, which is a huge piece."
While on the official visit, the twins were joined by their uncle, Louis. The brothers each had a player host: redshirt freshman offensive lineman Gavin Broscious and true freshman offensive lineman Cole Dellinger. They all got along really well and the twins said they couldn't have asked for better hosts.
Michigan State was obviously not the only school after the twins. They each have offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Connecticut, and others. Mercer also has committable offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Boston College.
Mercer and Charlton took an official visit to their hometown school of Cincinnati on June 19-21, but came away with the realization that Michigan State was indeed the spot for them.
Mercer currently ranks as the No. 66 offensive tackle and the No. 23 player in the state of Ohio. Charlton is listed at the No. 36 prospect in Ohio. Mercer is currently measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, while Charlton is just under 6-foot-6 and weighs 295 pounds.
The twins have interesting backgrounds. The brothers grew up playing basketball, skiing, and perhaps most notably, spent several years in a circus troupe from around ages 8 to 14. While in the circus, Charlton and Mercer rode unicycles, juggled, walked a high wire and more. They were also previously nationally-ranked cyclists.
For Charlton and Mercer, those unique experiences help them on the football field, particularly with balance, footwork, flexibility and work ethic.
"Footwork and balance — I think we have world-class footwork and talents and balance," the twins said in April. "It also is a huge work ethic, sort of builder for us, it really built our character. It's not easy to get up and do those things. You don't learn how to unicycle in a day, it's a continual beating."
The game on the gridiron is still relatively new for the twins. In fact, the twins have only been playing football for two seasons, and didn't even have a full-time offensive line coach until this season, so a lot of their skill set is self-taught. The Michigan State coaching staff is very high on their athleticism and potential.
The twins both see themselves as tackles, but can also play in the interior as guards if needed. They are willing to play whatever position will get them on the field.
"We can really do anything except kick the ball," Mercer joked.
Mercer describes his game as "very aggressive, with finesse here and there." He is also a "technician" always looking to finish plays. Meanwhile, Charlton says he is "very well-rounded and technical." Like Mercer, Charlton also mentions aggression and strength. The twins also take great care of their bodies to make sure they're remaining healthy.
The twins are are all in on Michigan State, and can't wait to get to campus.
"We're fully committed," Mercer said. "I want Michigan State fans to know that we're working, we're gonna be ready to get to work. We're trying to win national championships. So, we're really excited for the seasons yet to come, and I hope the community is, too."
This marks the third and fourth commitments of the weekend for Michigan State after four-star running back and Rivals250 prospect Anthony Carrie announced his pledge to the Spartans on Saturday and three-star cornerback Syair Torrence then committed to MSU on Sunday.
With the twins now in the fold, Michigan State’s number of commitments for the 2024 class shoots up to nine. The other members of the class are Carrie, Torrence, four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson, three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett, three-star defensive back Reggie Powers III and three-star cornerback Camren Campbell.