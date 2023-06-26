The twins, who currently attend Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in Ohio, took an official visit to MSU this weekend and it solidified that they found their college home.

Good things come in pairs. That is what the Michigan State football program is thinking on Monday as twin brothers and three-star offensive linemen Charlton Luniewski and Mercer Luniewski both verbally committed to the Spartans.

For Mercer, the staff, energy and culture in the program is what made him want to be a Spartan.

"Something that we pride ourselves in, being twins, we both are very good at bouncing things off of each other," Mercer said about his relationship with Charlton. "We're good at picking up vibes quickly and understanding emotionally where we're supposed to be. We've always been drawn to Michigan State before this football thing — we've seen highlights in the past and always thought it was a cool school — but especially when we got to make that trip up there (the first time in April), the energy just felt great. It was a beautiful campus. Obviously it doesn't get much better than Big Ten offensive line play. So, especially when we got up there, it was all cemented with the staff.

There were really no concerns whatsoever with the staff. They're all very authentic and enthusiastic and excited to win staff members, as well as the players. Every single box was checked for us. I think first and foremost was the energy that we got up there. We were excited to get to work. Especially since we're early enrolling, we really do see ourselves there in six months, getting the work. So that was really all that mattered for us."

Interestingly, the twins actually "silently" committed to Michigan State in early June, but made the decision final this past weekend at a party at head coach Mel Tucker's house on Saturday during the official visit. As Mercer noted, the twins plan to enroll early at Michigan State this coming winter.

For Charlton, the fact that the entire program supports each other and has a constant hunger to get better and win, was what drew him to the program.

"I share much of the same views that a lot of the athletes there (have)," Charlton said. "I think there's a stark difference between MSU and athletes in other programs. I think that there is so much of a shared desire to win. I think everybody on the team wants to win and they all just have a love for the game of football. When talking to Coach Tuck, I believe that certain people like football, other people love football and there's a few people that live football, and I believe everyone at Michigan State truly lives football.

"I just think it's a huge deal that the way they recruit, some schools can look at certain aspects of how they approach recruiting, what they do, they can try to replicate recruiting, but nobody can harness such just impactful relationships the way MSU does. It's real love and it's really coming from the heart. I think MSU is just a great program. I think it's very unique in that sense."

It was of the utmost importance for the Luniewski brothers to find a program that valued them equally as they wanted to find a school they could play together and develop together at.

At the Rivals Camp Series (Cincinnati) in April -- following an unofficial visit to Michigan State that had just resulted in a scholarship offer for each of the twins -- the Luniewskis discussed with Spartans Illustrated what it meant for both of them to have scholarship offers from MSU.

At the Rivals camp, Mercer won the offensive line MVP award, while Charlton was considered the runner-up. Shortly afterwards, Mercer once again took home MVP honors at the Ohio Under Armour Next Camp, where Charlton also stood out. Both events had high-level competition, and the Luniewskis beat out the other attendees, including commits from both Michigan and Ohio State.

Following the commitment, the twins went into more detail about what it means for them to be able to play together in college. With that said, they both understand their paths may be a little bit different at the next level, too.

"First and foremost, I think it is incredible what we achieved," Mercer said. "Making it this far really recruiting kind of started to happen in the beginning of 2023. In February, I only had two offers and it has multiplied 10 times over. So, I think having the opportunity to play Big Ten football together, especially considering, where we come from, as a football and life background. I think that was the biggest accomplishment of our lives. I think it was really important that we got play together. We can build a very special brand here at Michigan State. When it comes to the morale and the relationships between the teams, NIL, the community around Michigan State, I think we can really have a huge impression.

"But at the end of the day, we both wanna be professional football players. That's my goal. I really can't control that from my twin. I know that he's just as hard-working as me, but at the end of the day, it's big time football and we're each individually gonna work our hardest to make those dreams come true. Whatever we can do together, we can also do on on our own. It's just a blessing being on the team. That's huge for ourselves and the team."

Charlton echoed Mercer's comments about playing together and how it important that is for the twins.

"A huge piece for us is (MSU) being just as excited to have both of us on the team as we are to have each other," Charlton said. "It's huge that they entertained the idea of us being together, let alone, allowing us to both commit. I just think it's a big deal taking up two spots, and I think it says a lot about our relationship with Coach Tuck and (offensive line coach Chris) Kapilovic. Just letting us be in this position, it's really a blessing for us to be able to play together, and I think it'll just be a huge deal in the future.

"We do offer a lot together and, I think that the (current) offensive linemen already have a great impression of what Mercer and I bring together."