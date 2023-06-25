Michigan State football picked up its second verbal commitment of the weekend for the 2024 class Sunday afternoon when Syair Torrence, a three-star prospect out of Syracuse, New York, announced his verbal commit to the Spartans as a cornerback. Torrence picks the Spartans after a busy June that saw official visits to Rutgers, Syracuse and Boston College, in addition to his East Lansing stop during the weekend of June 9.

"First and foremost I want to thank the man above with all the blessings he has given me," Torrence wrote in his official announcement tweet. "I want to thank my family and coaches for going through this process with me and helping me find my path. I Can't forget about my teammates, I want to thank you all for supporting me throughout this process. WITH THAT BEING SAID I WILL BE COMMITTING TO MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY!! GO GREEN". Ranked as the No, 8 player out of his home state of New York in his class, Torrence plays both defensive back and wide receiver in high school but was recruited by MSU at cornerback. The 5-foot-11 and 194-pound cornerback prospect logged 32 receptions for 620 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to two rushing attempts for 24 yards as a junior on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, he logged 10 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack as well, according to highschoolsports.syracuse.com. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!

