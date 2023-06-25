2024 CB Syair Torrence commits to Michigan State Spartans football
Michigan State football picked up its second verbal commitment of the weekend for the 2024 class Sunday afternoon when Syair Torrence, a three-star prospect out of Syracuse, New York, announced his verbal commit to the Spartans as a cornerback.
Torrence picks the Spartans after a busy June that saw official visits to Rutgers, Syracuse and Boston College, in addition to his East Lansing stop during the weekend of June 9.
"First and foremost I want to thank the man above with all the blessings he has given me," Torrence wrote in his official announcement tweet. "I want to thank my family and coaches for going through this process with me and helping me find my path. I Can't forget about my teammates, I want to thank you all for supporting me throughout this process. WITH THAT BEING SAID I WILL BE COMMITTING TO MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY!! GO GREEN".
Ranked as the No, 8 player out of his home state of New York in his class, Torrence plays both defensive back and wide receiver in high school but was recruited by MSU at cornerback.
The 5-foot-11 and 194-pound cornerback prospect logged 32 receptions for 620 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to two rushing attempts for 24 yards as a junior on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, he logged 10 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack as well, according to highschoolsports.syracuse.com.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!
Torrence had offers from at least eight schools including MSU, Syracuse, Boston College, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Memphis and others. He also had interest from the likes of other Power Five programs such as LSU, Notre Dame, and West Virginia as well.
In early May, Torrence decommitted from Syracuse after committing there in November 2022. As mentioned, he still took an official visit to Syracuse this month, but Michigan State seemed to have all of the momentum after he backed off of his pledge from the Orange, and MSU was ultimately the choice for him.
Following his trip to campus earlier this month, Torrence spoke highly about the East Lansing campus and official visit to Spartans Illustrated's Dylan Callaghan-Croley.
"My thoughts about the visit are unbelievable," Torrence said earlier this month. "Visiting Michigan State was a great experience, and my parents and myself enjoyed it a lot."
As noted, Torrence was joined by his parents for the trip and they viewed the visit highly as well.
"My Mom and Dad, their reaction to the visit was the same as mine," Torrence said. "Just so happy to see the campus and being on the visit. They loved it."
Torrence has built a strong relationship with Michigan State cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado, who he spent a lot of time with on the official visit. He has also grown close to head coach Mel Tucker and secondary coach Harlon Barnett.
Michigan State’s number of commitments for the 2024 class grows to seven with Torrence's verbal pledge. He joins joins four-star running back Anthony Carrie, four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson, three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett, three-star defensive back Reggie Powers III, and three-star cornerback Camren Campbell.
Highlights:
________________________________________________________________________________________
Discuss this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.