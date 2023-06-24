Michigan State has its first running back commitment of the 2024 cycle. Anthony Carrie , a four-star running back out of Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, announced his pledge to the Spartans on Saturday.

"I would say it just feels like home," Carrie told Spartans Illustrated about why he committed to Michigan State. "They have all the resources to make my dreams come true on and off the field, and I feel like they have a true plan for me and what I can be in the next three to four years."

As a Rivals250 prospect, Carrie is not only ranked as one of the top running backs in the nation, but also one of the top recruits regardless of position. He is currently considered the No. 10 running back, No. 19 player in the talent-rich state of Florida and No. 103 prospect overall in the 2024 class. He is now MSU's highest-rated commit in the cycle.

Michigan State hosted Carrie for his official visit during the weekend of June 9 through June 11. He also took an unofficial visit to MSU in June 2022, and another unofficial trip on March 25, 2023.

Carrie took his uncle, Shawn Burney, on the official visit. While on the trip, Carrie was hosted by senior running back Jordon Simmons, who he got along well with. Carrie noted that he got to do "all of the official visit stuff," such as fine dining, meeting with academic coordinators, learning from the strength and conditioning staff, hanging out with coaches, building bonds with current players, having meals at head coach Mel Tucker's house and more.

"My favorite part of the official visit was dinner at Coach Tuck's house," Carrie mentioned. "That was pretty cool, to be honest."

During the official visit, Carrie also got to connect with fellow Michigan State commits Andrew Dennis, Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell. At the time, all three prospects were also on their official visits with Carrie. Dennis was already committed to MSU, while Powers and Campbell would announce their commitments a few days later. Carrie was already familiar with Campbell, as they both reside in Tampa.

Carrie noted that he hit it off with all of the recruits on campus during that weekend.

"We were there together all weekend, so you're gonna (naturally) connect with those guys," Carrie said about his relationship with MSU's other commits. "I'm a people person, so I pretty much just get along with everybody."

It is evident that running backs coach Effrem Reed has built a strong relationship with Carrie for a couple of years now, which played a big role in the decision. Reed, along with his assistant Erik Highsmith, Tucker and the rest of the Michigan State staff did a very nice job on his official visit and allowed Carrie to be comfortable enough to commit to the Spartans.

"Me and Coach Reed go way back, he's been recruiting me since I was a freshman (in high school)," Carrie said. "Obviously, our relationship is really thorough and deep. Both spiritually and on the field (I feel like he is the right person to develop me). He's my everyday guy, so I wouldn't have chosen a school if I didn't feel like my everyday guy could help develop me on and off the field."

Carrie's relationship with Tucker is also very strong. Often, the head coach at certain programs isn't always involved early in recruitments, but that was not the case between Carrie and Tucker. Michigan State's head man made Carrie a priority from the start, which also played a factor in the running back's decision.

"Coach Tuck's always been involved in my recruitment, even when I was young," Carrie said. "Usually whenever you're young, the head coach isn't too involved in your recruitment, but he's always been involved in my recruitment since I was a freshman as well. So our relationship, again, is thorough, really natural and it just kind of flows with us."

However, the connection Carrie feels to the Michigan State program goes beyond the head coach and his position coaches. The entire staff has already made Carrie feel like part of the team.

"I really have a good relationship with everybody on staff," Carrie said about the Michigan State program. "I talk to literally everybody on the staff. When I was on the OV, I would literally leave my running back coach and be with Coach (Harlon) Barnett, the DB coach, and talk to him, stuff like that. So, the relationship is built well throughout the entire staff, even all the way down to the recruiting coordinators, down to the director of player personnel, everybody. I'm pretty close with everybody there."