Michigan State 2024 three-star offensive line commit and fan favorite Andrew Dennis will make his way back to campus this weekend.

Dennis has put on his recruiting hat for the Spartans since his commitment in April, and with a huge weekend of official visitors on deck, he is looking to sell the "family" vibes at MSU.

Additionally, Dennis was in East Lansing on Wednesday to compete at Michigan State's prospect camp.

After the camp, Dennis spoke with Spartans Illustrated about his performance and the upcoming weekend.

