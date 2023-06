New York 2024 three-star defensive back Syair Torrence was in East Lansing this past weekend for an official visit to Michigan State.

During the first weekend of June, Torrence took an official visit to Rutgers. However, this past weekend's trip to MSU set a high bar going forward in his recruitment.

Shortly after finishing up his official visit to Michigan State, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Torrence to discuss his trip and his recruitment going forward.

