The Rivals Camp Series found its way into Cincinnati on Sunday, and two of the standout offensive line performers from the event are actually twin brothers, Mercer Luniewski and Charlton Luniewski out of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in Ohio.

Before this past weekend's Rivals camp, Mercer, who is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, and Charlton, who is 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, were recently on Michigan State's campus for an unofficial visit.

Both players received an offer from Michigan State while on the trip. Spartans Illustrated caught up with the twins in Cincinnati to discuss their interest in MSU.