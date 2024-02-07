2024 three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker signs with USC over Michigan State
One of the biggest storylines pertaining to Michigan State football recruiting as the traditional signing day approached was whether Jadyn Walker, a class of 2024 three-star in-state athlete/linebacker commit, would sign with the Spartans or USC.
Now that signing day (Wednesday, Feb. 7) has arrived, Walker announced his decision. He has elected to sign with USC.
The Portage Northern High School star originally committed to Michigan State on Sept. 9, 2023, under previous head coach Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton.
Prior to that, Walker was committed to Toledo.
One day after Walker committed to the Spartans, Tucker was suspended following sexual harassment allegations.
Fast forward a couple months later, after Tucker's firing, and Michigan State then hired Jonathan Smith as its head football coach on Nov. 25. Immediately following Smith's hiring, Walker told Spartans Illustrated that he was "feeling amazing" about Smith.
In December, Smith hired Joe Rossi as Michigan State's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. MSU continued to put an emphasis on making Walker a priority.
Although he remained committed, Walker decided not to sign with Michigan State during the early signing window in December of 2023.
One of the reasons why he decided to delay his signing was because USC head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn offered Walker on Dec. 2, 2023, just one day after Lynn was officially hired by the Trojans, and they immediately made Walker a priority.
After that, a head-to-head battle ensued, which USC eventually won. Walker wanted to take his time to get to know both staffs better, and thus opted to wait until February to sign with his program of choice.
Michigan State hosted Walker for an official visit during the weekend of Dec. 8. He then took a trip to Los Angeles for an official visit with USC the following week.
MSU was able to get him back to East Lansing for an unofficial visit on Jan. 27. Walker told Spartans Illustrated that the trip went well and that he was able to learn more about Rossi's vision for him in the defense. Walker liked what Rossi had to say.
"Everything went well, just knowing that Coach Rossi could develop me into something really special," Walker said after the visit.
Both Michigan State and USC visited Walker either at school or at his home multiple times as well. The Trojans most recently came to town to visit Walker on Jan. 31, while Michigan State came to Portage the following day on Feb. 1.
Walker waited until Feb. 7 to announce his decision publicly, but he did tell Spartans Illustrated two days beforehand that his mind was made up where he wanted to go.
In addition to Michigan State, USC and Toledo, Walker had scholarship offers from Arizona State, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Michigan.
USC is getting a talented and athletic linebacker who can provide some versatility on defense.
Walker will now have an opportunity to blaze his own path far away home in Los Angeles.
