One of the biggest storylines pertaining to Michigan State football recruiting as the traditional signing day approached was whether Jadyn Walker, a class of 2024 three-star in-state athlete/linebacker commit, would sign with the Spartans or USC.

Now that signing day (Wednesday, Feb. 7) has arrived, Walker announced his decision. He has elected to sign with USC.

The Portage Northern High School star originally committed to Michigan State on Sept. 9, 2023, under previous head coach Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton.

Prior to that, Walker was committed to Toledo.

One day after Walker committed to the Spartans, Tucker was suspended following sexual harassment allegations.

Fast forward a couple months later, after Tucker's firing, and Michigan State then hired Jonathan Smith as its head football coach on Nov. 25. Immediately following Smith's hiring, Walker told Spartans Illustrated that he was "feeling amazing" about Smith.

In December, Smith hired Joe Rossi as Michigan State's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. MSU continued to put an emphasis on making Walker a priority.

Although he remained committed, Walker decided not to sign with Michigan State during the early signing window in December of 2023.

One of the reasons why he decided to delay his signing was because USC head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn offered Walker on Dec. 2, 2023, just one day after Lynn was officially hired by the Trojans, and they immediately made Walker a priority.

After that, a head-to-head battle ensued, which USC eventually won. Walker wanted to take his time to get to know both staffs better, and thus opted to wait until February to sign with his program of choice.