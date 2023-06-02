Michigan State Football Official Visit Hub
Welcome everyone to official visit season. StartingFriday, Michigan State will be hosting prospects from around the country on official visits as the Spartans look to secure more commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.
As of June 2, Spartans Illustrated has confirmed 33 prospects will be visiting East Lansing over the course of the month, with more likely to be added in the coming days and weeks.
Below you can find our running visitors list, articles regarding official visits and more. This post will be continuously updated.
Running list of official visitors
June 2-4:
TE Eric Karner (Immaculate Conception - IL)
CB Jaylen Thompson (Riverdale - TN, Michigan State commit)
WR Kwazi Gilmer (Sierra Canyon - CA)
RB Kahnen Daniels (West Point - MS)
WR Brauntae Johnson (North Side - IN)
DB Marcellus Barnes (McCallie School - TN)
OL Logan Bennett (St. Frances - MD, Michigan State commit)
LB Dylan Williams (Long Beach Poly - CA)
QB Henry Hasselbeck (Xaverian Brothers - MA)
June 5-7:
S/DB Emanuel Ross (Red Bank Catholic - NJ)
June 9-11:
DB Syair Torrence (Christian Brothers - NY)
OT Nathan Roy (Mukwonago - WI)
S Reggie Powers (Centerville - OH)
CB Camren Campbell (Tampa Bay Tech - FL)
WR Javarius Green (Crest High School - NC)
DB Jamari Howard (Westland Hialeah - FL)
WR Tra’Mar Harris (Winton Woods - OH)
LB Kamar Mothudi (Campbell Hall - CA)
OL Andrew Dennis (Mount Pleasant - MI, Michigan State commit)
RB Caden Durham (Duncanville - TX)
LB Jeremiah Beasley (Belleville - MI)
RB Anthony Carrie (Carrollwood Day - FL)
June 16-18:
TE Karsen Konkel (Pinckneyville - IL)
TE Decker DeGraaf (Glendora - CA)
DB Samuel Madu (Archbishop Stepinac - NY)
0T Mike Williams (Flowers - MD)
QB Miles O'Neill (The Hun School of Princeton- NJ)
June 23-25:
WR Nick Marsh (River Rouge - MI)
OT Charlton Luniewski (Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy - OH)
OT Mercer Luniewski (Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy - OH)
RB Jason Brown (O'Dea - Seattle)
S Jason Cross (Bishop Canevin - PA)
OT DeAndre Carter (Mater Dei - CA)
ARTICLES
-Michigan State Football: Official visitors preview for June 2 to June 4
-Intel, observations and more from the National College Showcase
-National College Showcase: MSU's Mel Tucker talks transfer departures, more
-2024 New York ATH Samuel Madu releases top five
