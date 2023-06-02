Welcome everyone to official visit season. StartingFriday, Michigan State will be hosting prospects from around the country on official visits as the Spartans look to secure more commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.

As of June 2, Spartans Illustrated has confirmed 33 prospects will be visiting East Lansing over the course of the month, with more likely to be added in the coming days and weeks.

Below you can find our running visitors list, articles regarding official visits and more. This post will be continuously updated.