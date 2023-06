The month of June will be busy for the Michigan State football program as the Spartans are set to host many official visitors over the next few weeks. MSU will likely add multiple commitments to its 2024 recruiting class in that span, which currently includes three prospects: four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson, three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis and three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett.

The first weekend of June will see a lot of talent come into East Lansing. In no particular order, here are the prospects who intend on taking their official visits to Michigan State on June 2 through June 4.

Note: Plans are always subject to change, so some prospects listed below may not end up making it to campus, while other players who are yet to be reported could make surprise visits. There have already been several changes we mention below.