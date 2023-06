For Michigan State commit Andrew "AJ" Dennis, his official visit to East Lansing this past weekend reiterated his pledge to the Spartans and strengthened the bonds he has already made with the Spartans.

The 2024 three-star offensive lineman out of Mount Pleasant, Michigan is "locked in" with Michigan State. Becoming a Spartan has been a lifelong dream for Dennis, who was born in northwest Kazakhstan, right on the border of Russia.

Following his official visit to Michigan State, Dennis spoke with Spartans Illustrated about the experience.

